The Pacific High School JROTC varsity marksmanship team captured the 2020 Missouri state title this past weekend at Missouri Military Academy in Mexico, Mo.
Led by team captain Amanda Benetin, the cadets took down more than 20 other teams from nearly every corner of the state at this three-day competition, according to Brian Cain, CWO, USMC (retired), senior Marine instructor.
Leamia Perez, Julia Thomas and Lucas Hicks rounded out the team, each shooting superior scores.
Benetin, who was the 2019 Individual Missouri State champion, pulled off yet another state title, winning by just two points, Cain said.
The team now prepares to travel to Fort Benning, Ga., this Wednesday as it competes in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Championship.