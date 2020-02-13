Funds totaling $28,921 from Missouri’s scrap tires grant project benefited a variety of Meramec Valley R-III School District locations.
A total of 29 new tables, including eight wheelchair accessible tables, and 20 new benches were made possible due to the district receiving a Missouri Department of Natural Resources Solid Waste Management Program 2019 Grant.
The overall funds originate from a statewide 50-cent scrap tire fee collected on sales of new tires.
The district’s new tables and benches are made from recycled plastic and crumb rubber, an approach that overall uses more than 40 percent of scrap tires generated in Missouri.
These types of tables and benches are designed to not split, splinter or rot. They also are sun- and moisture-resistant, so are low maintenance.
At Pacific High School, four such tables were installed at the baseball/softball complex, six tables at the athletic stadium concession stand, and four benches in front of the school.
Riverbend Middle School now has three more tables at the outdoor lunch area and three benches outside the school’s front entrance.
Pacific Intermediate has three new tables along with three playground benches.
Nike and Robertsville elementary schools received two new tables and two benches, which were placed near the playgrounds.
Coleman, Truman and Zitzman elementary schools have three new tables and two benches, also installed at their playgrounds.