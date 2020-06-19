Frank Fitzpatrick, a retiring Pacific High School special education teacher, is a 2020-2021 LifeChanger of the Year nominee.
LifeChanger is an annual, countrywide program sponsored by the National Life Group to recognize and reward K-12 educators and school employees who make significant differences in students’ lives by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.
Fitzpatrick retired in May after teaching 17 years at Pacific High School. He’s been known for his enthusiasm, story-telling, love for history, commitment, encouragement and dependable character.
Also called “Fitz,” he’s been a leader for Meramec Valley R-III School District students through many roles over the years, including special education teacher, track and field coach, and instructor for the low incidence/high needs classrooms with a focus on intellectual disabilities.
He typically had 15 to 20 challenged students at one time in his classroom.
“I had the pleasure and honor of getting to observe Fitz as the fatherly role model so many of his students never had,” said Vanessa Kutz, district process coordinator for MVR-III Special Services & Alternative Program.
“Just like a good father, Fitz was kind, caring and compassionate, but he was also steadfast in making sure his students grew into young adults who knew the values of hard work, honesty, integrity and perseverance. He never let the label of being ‘intellectually disabled’ stop him from challenging his students and helping them rise to achievement levels that other educators felt were not possible,” added Kutz.
Even when Fitzpatrick’s students had to take a class outside of his classroom and were scared to leave the room, colleagues indicated he would escort them to that class and inspire them to give it a chance. In essence, he taught students how to expand their confidence.
Nancy Pfeiffer, PHS teacher, said intellectually disabled students often enter adulthood with no plans for what is to come. “However, if you were a student in Fitz’s class, one thing is for sure: You left high school with a purpose and a plan,” she said.
Kutz and Pfeiffer said Fitzpatrick worked tirelessly on helping students obtain their driver’s licenses and learn necessary skills to live in society to not be taken advantage of due to their disability.
“He taught them there were no limits to what they could accomplish if they put their hearts and minds to something. He encouraged and recruited many special education students to participate in track and field to provide them with an experience they might not have otherwise pursued,” Pfeiffer said.
Fitz is a man of few words, Kutz said, but he doesn’t hold back on his love and commitment to his students. “Fitz was never quick to judge, and he’s an excellent listener and observer. He’ll let people voice their concerns or thoughts before interjecting one word. He never got riled up or excited, and he had a very even temperament,” she added.
“Even when retiring, the last request he made to us was ‘to take care of his kids,’ ” Kutz shared.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fitzpatrick did not get to end his teaching career with the typical retirement parties or recognition at the district celebration event. He did not get his final track season, nor his final Special Olympics field day.
He didn’t even know that on March 13, when he said goodbye to his students for spring break, it would be the last time he would get to see his students in-person.
He didn’t get to end the school year with the students he helped teach, guide, support and uplift over the past four years, so the typical happy farewells and high-five goodbyes never happened either. Despite all of that, his colleagues said his only request continues to be to “take care of (his) kids.”
“Fitz is as humble as they come, and I admire that about him,” Pfeiffer said. “I’m also sad, though, because he deserves to be recognized for his awesome abilities. Not everyone could do the job he did. It takes a special kind of person to deal daily with the students that he had in his classroom.”
“Pacific High School and the special education department have some big shoes to fill with his retirement,” Kutz said. “I’m not sure if it’s completely possible to find a ‘replacement’ for Fitz. He’s definitely one of a kind, and I think all of his students would agree with me.”
Fitzpatrick is in the running for one of several LifeChanger awards intended to be used toward educational purposes. The program’s grand prize winner for the year receives $10,000 split evenly between a personal cash award and school donation; five grand prize finalists have $5,000 split evenly; 10 LifeChanger awards with $3,000 split; a LifeChanger Spirit Award with $5,000 split; a LifeChanger Spotlight Award with $5,000 split; and a LifeChanger Capstone Award with $3,000 split.