Law enforcement and community first responders can enjoy a free breakfast Sunday, Feb. 23, at Pacific Senior Center during the 68th annual Pacific Lions Pancake Breakfast.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Connie Hartmann, spokesperson for the Lions Club, said 100 percent of the proceeds will stay in the Meramec Valley community. Breakfast charges will be $8 for adults and $4 for kids.
The breakfast will be hosted at 800 W. Union St. in Pacific.
“Most of the money goes directly to funding the ever-increasing eyecare needs in our community,” Hartmann said. “Out of the 39 Lions Clubs in our district and the 1,300 members, the Pacific Lions Club — with the support of Clarkson Eyecare in 2018-19 — helped more people with eye exams and glasses than any other club.”
Hartmann said personnel from area schools, churches and outreach organizations contact Lions Club members when they know of individuals who need help with eyecare and eye-related surgeries.
Half of the Pacific Lions Club’s 29 members are expected to work the Pancake Breakfast.
Hartmann said the annual breakfast generally raises about $800, which equals eight eye exams and eight pairs of glasses.
“In April, the Pacific Lions will mark its 89th birthday, and this year will mark the 68th year of the Pacific Lions Pancake Breakfast,” she said. “Our longest-standing member of the club to date is Lion Don Brandt, who has been a member for 48 years. He isn’t quite sure what brought on the initial pancake breakfast, but is pretty certain that it was brought to be to help raise funds to provide eye exams and glasses in the community, so the need is ever-present even after 68 years.
“This also is our way of thanking first responders and law enforcers for their service,” Hartmann said.