Pacific officials are asking for more feedback as they close in on an update of the city’s parks and recreation master plan.
A public feedback session was held Monday, June 29, at Pacific City Hall and simultaneously on an online social media platform. The city also has posted a survey on its website that will be offered through Aug. 1.
The results will help prioritize long- and short-term park and recreation projects over the next 10 to 15 years. It’s part of the city’s overall master plan that was launched three years ago.
The current feedback opportunity follows a public forum held Jan. 27 and a prior online survey that gathered more than 200 responses. Results from those responses were presented during the June 29 presentation.
City staffers are working with St. Louis consultants Planning Design Studio on the public feedback portion of the plan. Planning Design Studio has done an inventory of recreational facilities within a three-mile radius of Pacific city limits, as well as comparing existing recreation facilities to statewide and national recreation standards based on the city’s population.
Pacific has five parks totaling 172 acres, mostly located on the east side of the city with Interstate 44 creating a physical barrier between the north and south side of the city. City officials are interested in incorporating two new sites into the park system: the Red Cedar Inn near Jensen Point and the Great Rivers Greenway-owned property near Liberty Field.
Improvements under consideration include renovating the swimming pool, correcting ball field drainage issues a five-mile looped trail system; an open-air pavilion; native landscaping; dedicated public river access; volleyball courts; a multi-use court; a playground; an outdoor amphitheater; updating the dog park; enhancing rodeo seating; preserving wooded areas and improving scenic views.
Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said after results are tallied from the latest public feedback, the consultants will update their proposal and present recommendations to the city’s park board in September. The plan will then be presented to Pacific aldermen, at their mid-September board meeting.