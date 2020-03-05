Pacific “marshals” or police chiefs have been elected by citizens in the past, but that could change with results of the April 7 municipal election.
The city’s laws currently require a marshal, elected by voters, to perform law enforcement duties there.
However, voters will be asked to decide Proposition C which asks:
“Shall the City of Pacific, Missouri, be permitted to appoint a chief of police, who shall perform all duties required of the marshal by law after April 5, 2022, or such earlier time as the currently elected marshal may resign or otherwise vacate the office?”
Should the vote support the change, whoever is serving as mayor would be the one appointing a new chief, done in conjunction with approval by elected aldermen.
Current Mayor Steve Myers said he sees it as a good development to go to voters to ask if a change should occur. He and Pacific staffers reference that only three other cities in the St. Louis region still elect their police chiefs — St. Clair, Eureka and St. Ann.
Myers said that indicates more than 130 other municipalities have found it’s better to have an appointed police chief.
The mayor suggested a police chief selection committee, consisting of citizens and first responders, would sort through applications and present their top three recommendations. If he’s mayor, he said he would then interview the three top candidates to identify one to appoint, and then follow the board’s typical decision making process.
“All this change does is give a larger candidate pool,” said Myers, adding that existing Pacific police officers could still apply for this lead role.
Opposition
There are some citizens who have spoken out in opposition to Proposition C.
Greg Hurst, who moved to Pacific in 1966, said the local police department is professional with the elected chief.
“The system we have now serves us well,” Hurst said. “The people have chosen well in the past and we have come a long way and had very good chiefs.”
Debbie Kelley, city collector, stated at a Jan. 27 board meeting she believes this potential change pertains to her office as well.
“What we have done in the past works,” said Kelley, who added she doesn’t like taking away citizen rights and that she believes the position should continue to be elected.
At the same meeting, Pacific resident Daniel Beer said he thinks the proposal is a bad idea due to taking away the right to vote.
“The cornerstone of a democratic society was to let the people choose,” said Beer.
Current Chief Weighs In
Pacific Police Chief Col. Matt Mansell, who said he’s currently planning to retire when his term ends in April 2022, changed his mind about the matter since city ordinances were discussed in January. He first thought appointing a chief was a good idea.
“We have some hardworking, dedicated employees in our police department. Why can’t we consider moving our current employees up to the top job?” he asked. “But then it changed to taking applications from outside the city, county and maybe even the state. They wanted to put this out for anyone and that is not what I wanted done.
“If they want to just take someone from anywhere and put them in charge of our city, I am not, nor would I ever be for that,” Mansell added. “Keep it like it is. Keep it for a citizen who pays taxes and knows the people of our community to have the job.”
Some residents asked how an appointed chief would be removed from office. It’s that issue that Chief Mansell said caused him to change his stance and more recently support the position that the role continue to be voted on.
“We have to look in our own home first and promote from within,” he said. “I don’t want a stranger running this department or this town.”
Regarding those who are saying the city should be able to get the best person for the job, the chief said his comeback to that is: “We already do, and they are currently working in our police department.”
Ballot Issue
Aldermen voted 4-1 to put Prop C on the ballot for residents to decide.
Myers said he’s received various feedback from citizens about the matter.
“It’s what’s best for the city and entire community, not what’s best for an individual or two,” he said. “I believe our police department does a great job, and we always want to do better.
“My belief is it would be advantageous for citizens if this extremely important position would be selected from a larger pool of qualified applicants living within an appropriate response time radius, rather than elected from a very few candidates who must live within our city limits,” Myers added.
The mayor said duties and responsibilities of a police chief are vast and ever-changing, requiring constant training and preparation.
“The citizens of Pacific, as well as people who do business, work or visit here, deserve to have the highest qualified candidate with the knowledge, skills and abilities,” Myers said.
Alderman Drew Stotler said he sees both sides of this issue, but that putting it on the ballot was prudent.
“It doesn’t stop anybody from applying,” he noted. “With all positions, we look at what we have first.”
“To promote from within is the mentality you want at any job. If we don’t have candidates that we can promote, then we have failed,” said Alderman Andrew Nemeth. “The challenge becomes sometimes those people are gone, for whatever reason. The point is not to take it (the leadership position) out of Pacific, but to find the right talent. Sometimes, we are talent pool challenged.
“Everybody has the right to say no to this when they vote,” he said. “We are not taking anyone’s right away to vote. We’re just exploring all the talent, and this is a good thing.”
On Jan. 27, Aldermen Stotler, Nemeth, Herb Adams and Gregg Rahn voted in favor of adding Proposition C to the April ballot. Alderman Ed Gass opposed it and Alderwoman Carol Johnson was absent from that meeting.