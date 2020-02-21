The Pacific Eagles are continuing their campaign to ensure that every child in the Meramec Valley R-III School District receives the same lunch regardless of whether some students owe for past lunches.
The Eagles will host a barbecue and partners pool tournament to benefit school lunch debt Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The pool tournament will begin at noon.
The cost for dinner is $10, sandwiches are $6, brat sandwich is $4 and sides are $2.50.
Entry fee in the partners pool tournament is $20 per pair.
The event, which will include pot shot cards and a 50-50 drawing, will be held at the Eagles main hall, 707 W. Congress St.
The Eagles began to pay off school lunch debts last year when Mike Mueller learned that some kids don’t eat lunch at school because they are embarrassed with the alternate meal of milk, fruit and a sandwich they receive when it turns out that their lunch money deposited at the school has run out.
The practice is most common among high school students who are especially sensitive to the opinions of their peers.
“Every kid needs to eat lunch,” Mueller said.
After several school lunch benefits in 2019, the Eagles and other donors contributed $7,000 to pay off school lunch debt.
Dr. Jeff Haug, chief financial officer for the district, noted that every student is provided a lunch.
“We don’t let any student go without lunch,” Haug said. “Students whose lunch balance reaches a minus $10 are given an alternative meal of milk, fruit and a sandwich.”
Haug also said that no student is caught off guard in the lunch line. Each day the building secretaries pull the kids out of class to tell them that they have reached the minus $10 threshold and will receive the alternative lunch. Parents also are notified.
Children from the poorest families get free or reduced-price lunch but some struggle to pay even reduced price.
Mueller, who chairs the barbecue, said he would like to see the community join the Eagles and other donors to pay off the school lunch debts of every student.
“I hope people will come out and have some barbecue and give us a hand,” Mueller said.
Jim Nantz, pool tournament chair, said the pairs competition also welcomes community members to join the effort to eliminate school lunch debt.
“We want everybody to play,” Nantz said.