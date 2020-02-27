A story published Feb. 19 about the Eagles continuing campaign to eliminate lunch debt, had outdated information about the Meramec Valley R-III School District lunch policy.
Jeff Haug, chief financial officer, said students with negative lunch balances no longer receive an alternative lunch meal.
Haug said school board members began discussing the matter last fall, and decided to halt that policy. The new policy of all students receiving the same meals was implemented as of Jan. 6.
Community donations can still go toward eliminating negative lunch balances, however.
The Missourian received incorrect information and regrets the error.