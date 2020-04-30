One of only two 2020 inductees into the Missouri Recreation and Parks Hall of Fame is a leader whose name and deeds are familiar throughout the Meramec region.
Ron Coleman, now a St. Albans resident, always said: “Service to mankind is the best work in life.”
Certainly, Coleman lived that mantra by creating a lifelong career dedicated to outdoor resources, including those in Pacific. In fact, he was named Citizen of the Year for 2016 by Pacific-based MAGI Foundation supporters, who are working to help Pacific become a future tourist destination by conservation of the Meramec River.
Coleman was born in St. Louis, and grew up in Jefferson County.
His jobs encompassed being executive director of the Ozark Greenways, as well as the Open Space Council. He also previously worked as parks and recreation director for the cities of Ellisville and Chesterfield.
Through both his action and advocacy, he helped to conserve thousands of acres of open space and parkland, to acquire and develop miles of hiking and biking trails, and to restore natural beauty to the lower Meramec River located on the eastern edge of the Ozarks Plateau.
Coleman inspired thousands of individuals, companies and corporations to volunteer their time and resources for river stewardship projects, such as Operation Clean Stream, the Missouri Stream Team and the Meramec River Tributary Alliance.
Often referred to as “the startup guy,” Coleman was known to be efficient in creating recreational programs and setting up new departments.
After eventually establishing The Coleman Group, Coleman assembled a team of professionals from a variety of fields who serviced and fulfilled recreation services or management needs for a variety of agencies.
He also chaired many initiatives throughout Missouri for the benefit of parks, conservation, trails, clean water and public art, and for the betterment of all Missourians and the state’s natural resources.
Two keystone video projects with which Coleman was associated — Rivers in Renaissance and Greenways for Missouri — helped to educate and promote the ideals of river stewardship and open space protection. His leadership resulted in raising millions of dollars for land and water conservation endeavors in the Show Me state.
In addition to volunteer service with a variety of organizations, Coleman was elected as the president of the Missouri Park Association, Conservation Federation of Missouri, and Missouri Park and Recreation Association.
Coleman’s professional and volunteer work with land and water conservation earned him local, state and national recognition, including Missouri Water Conservationist of the Year; MPRA Fellow; Conservationist of the Year by the St. Louis Audubon Society; Missouri Conservationist of the Year with Conservation Federation of Missouri; and the Watershed Management Award presented by the Missouri Water Environment Association.
In 2010, Coleman was honored by Gov. Jay Nixon and Missouri legislators with the prestigious Missourian Award for his conservation, parks, outdoor recreation and public service to the state.
His son, Dr. Bart Coleman, said now that he’s a chiropractor focused on patients’ physical fitness, pain management and balanced health care solutions, he especially appreciates his father’s longtime conservation endeavors and inspiration to get others outside, because “outdoor avenues are a special way for people to stay healthier throughout their lives.”