Bryan Kopp started Jan. 22 in the newly created position of Pacific community development director.
Kopp now is managing the city’s building department and code enforcement activities, while working with City Administrator Steve Roth to cover planning and zoning duties.
He also will assist with economic development activities and public works initiatives.
Kopp has 18 years of experience as a building commissioner, plans examiner and building inspector of residential and commercial projects.
Prior to joining the Pacific staff, he served as building inspector for the Maryland Heights community development department. He formerly worked as deputy director of community development for University City.
Earlier in his career, he worked for the cities of Des Peres and Lake Saint Louis.
Kopp is past president of the Missouri Association of Building Officials and Inspectors. He holds multiple industry certifications.
“There are a variety of things we want to accomplish in the community development area, such as working more closely with our school district and nonprofits for opportunities that come to us,” said Roth. “When we get these types of phone calls, it’s often for significant projects. We have some available land that’s suitable. But we need time and tools necessary to work on it.
“Interstate 44, two rail lines and our workforce are very important to potential company owners,” he said. “If we had better available industrial parkland, instead of just parcels, it would help,” he added.
At the Jan. 21 Pacific aldermen meeting, board members established another new staff position — city engineer. However, city officials indicate candidates for the position are not intended to be immediately solicited.
Roth said duties of the new role may be combined with other positions, such as community development director, city traffic engineer or public works commissioner.
One qualification of any future Pacific city engineer is that they have a degree in civil engineering, public administration, construction management or business, and possess at least three years of professional experience, preferably in a municipal government capacity.
The mayor and aldermen stated they may instead contract for engineering services in lieu of hiring a city engineer.