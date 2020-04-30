Pacific’s Fiscal Year 2020-21 draft budget forecasts a 20 percent decline in general fund revenues.
“This has been a very difficult budget season, with unprecedented uncertainties and unknowns,” said Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth.
“We hope (the 20 percent decrease in funds) is a worst-case scenario,” he said. “Despite the grim outlook, we’ve entered this COVID-19 budget in very sound financial condition.”
As of March 31, Roth stated the city’s collective cash reserves from 18 funding sources totaled $6,711,083.
Calling the draft budget the “80 percent budget,” Roth said the city’s current staffing level can be maintained, but still includes a hiring freeze on one police officer and a new park superintendent position.
He said the current capital expenditures — Lisa Lane, Hogan subdivision stormwater, Bigfoot Plaza, Denton Road Bridge engineering and Highway N Phase 4 engineering, Viaduct Street sidewalks, Sewer Lift 5 — all remain funded.
“We can continue to fund the contingency amount at its current level of $1,647,000,” he said. “No ‘dipping into’ contingency is required.”
However, the concerning news about the “80 percent budget,” he said, is that there’s no funding for the preventive pavement maintenance program. Nor is there a budget for any other new general fund, transportation capital improvement project, capital vehicle or equipment expense.
The parks budget requires additional funding to be balanced, he noted.
Roth said budgets for future capital improvement projects, primarily Denton Road bridge and Highway N Phase 4 executions, may become problematic.
The 2020-21 budget is scheduled for final adoption June 16.
Potential Cuts
During the April 21 board meeting, Roth presented a chart to aldermen that showed the city’s financial trends from 2007 to 2019. While he said it’s clearly impossible to completely predict what will occur for the rest of this post-coronavirus economy, the trends provided a roadmap about what government expenses would have been without grants received.
Aldermen had a spirited conversation about the list of “discretionary items” that could be considered for budget cuts, totaling $162,000.
Discretionary items not included within the proposed “80 percent budget” are as follows:
Building department software, $10,000;
Staff professional development training, $31,750 through all departments;
Bulk trash pickup, $15,000;
Community relations, $4,000;
City newsletter, $7,500;
Beautification committee, $5,000;
Senior center contract, $15,000;
Historical Society, $11,250;
Municipal pool operation, $60,000; and
City hall conference room chairs, $2,500.
“The discretionary items listed, not including the pool, represent just 2.7 percent of the general fund budget,” said Roth. “The only way to significantly reduce our budgets is to cut projects or cut personnel.”
He said it’s clear that finding the local 20 percent money to match 80 percent grants in the future would be tricky, especially with very limited discretionary funds.
Aldermen Respond
Alderman Andrew Nemeth said that not opening the city’s swimming pool, along with cutting the discretionary list items, would yield almost $200,000 worth of spending that can be halted.
“We don’t know what exact revenue will be lost over the next two months, but it all adds up quickly,” he stated. “Now more than ever, we should cut whatever we can. If money is spent, we can’t get it back. But if we wait for spending on certain projects, we can pivot and put them back into the budget.”
Alderwoman Carol Johnson said she believes the city newsletter is an essential service to residents, particularly given that not all have Internet access.
Alderman Herb Adams again recommended going into the budget in a conservative manner, and to revisit it in detail on a quarterly basis.
“If we are blessed with all the indicators actually being wrong, we can always revise the budget,” he said, reminding other board members that city officials in the past suspended bulky trash collection for two years during the last major economic downturn.
Pacific aldermen set a special meeting to occur Tuesday, April 28, to only discuss the future budget.
Record Sales
Pacific Mayor Steve Myers said from the local retailers who are still able to function, he is hearing they are having a “banner year.”
“Some business owners are having a tough time keeping up with the volume of business, and that’s partly because lots of folks are standing by their local businesses,” he added.
Myers confirmed he is closely tracking state stimulus funding that Pacific potentially may receive.
Paving
A heated discussion also ensued at the April 21 board meeting among aldermen about potential chip seal pavement surface treatments in place of the city’s proposed preventive pavement maintenance program that was to be handled by contractors.
Roth said the city’s street department staff has not done that type of work for numerous years.
Alderman Ed Gass said he believes it was wasted money to pay an engineer to tell city maintenance employees how to do this job.
Alderman Robert Brueggemann, who also works as the Pacific public works commissioner, provided a listing of streets for asphalt overlay and chip seal, and recommended bidding out the chip seal project because the city’s team wouldn’t have the manpower to perform all of the tasks required by the department.
Adams said every department head needs to know that no department will go untouched during this economic situation, and that all city staffers should expect to work harder during the unusual period caused by the pandemic.
At its peak, 61 Facebook participants tuned into the April 21 board meeting.