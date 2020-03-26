Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pacific Mayor Steve Myers and aldermen declared a state of emergency for the city at the March 17 board meeting.
The step enables Pacific’s government leaders to protect the public by enacting local emergency plans that limit, curtail or postpone the city’s operations and public gatherings or events on city-owned property.
Pacific modeled this new behavior by deliberately decreasing the number of city staffers attending this meeting.
Myers said the action was taken in conjunction with states of emergency also adopted by the Franklin County Commission and St. Louis County officials.
“It’s very appropriate that we would declare this, too,” said Myers. “It’s somewhat symbolic in nature, but it does allow for some adjustments to be made for public health safety.”
City Attorney Robert Jones said the declaration essentially recognizes abilities that board members already have as elected officials.
City Administrator Steve Roth said while the ordinance gives authority about public meetings, police power goes beyond any mayor’s authority, so that would be a separate matter.
At the meeting, aldermen discussed not ceasing public utilities for residents who cannot pay bills due to their jobs being temporarily on pause during the COVID-19 lockdown.
With residents being urged to pay bills online, rather than appearing at city hall inperson, there is a standing convenience fee charged for those types of transactions.
“If we, as a city, request that residents pay that way, requiring them to use credit cards, I’m not a fan of them having to pay that convenience fee,” stated Roth.
Board members agreed that residents, however, should have to provide proof of job-related furloughs or layoffs as reasons for them not being able to pay utility bills.
Aldermen approved petty cash and city bill payments at the same meeting, along with an invoice to NB West for a water line project in the amount of $133,258.24.
Attempts to slow the spread of this coronavirus are changing the landscape of city official meetings as well. In fact, St. Louis County council members livestreamed their March 20 council meeting on the group’s Facebook page and YouTube channel, in addition to providing a live call-in option for listeners.
A few of the county’s council members attended the meeting via video conferencing.
As of March 20, the Pacific City Hall lobby is closed. Utility payments now will be accepted at the drop box outside of the city hall front entrance, 300 N. Hoven Drive, and on the corner of Second and St. Louis streets.
Utility payments also can be paid online at www.BillPayIt.com/CityOfPacificMoUtilities.
City officials indicate late payment and penalties related to utility bills will be waived for the March 20 billing, due April 5. Prompt payments are still due, however, for those who cannot pay on-time, late fees and penalties will not apply. City staffers stated any outstanding bills will remain due.
“We will not shut off customers for nonpayment. This policy will remain in force until further notice,” said Roth.
For more information, Pacific residents can call 636-271-0500.
Sworn In
Two Pacific citizens were sworn in as city volunteers at the March 17 board meeting.
Rhonda Blankenship joined the city’s beautification committee. She and fellow committee members plan to host the city’s next Clean Up Day April 25.
Rick Presley became a Pacific Planning and Zoning commissioner. He joins nine other residents on the commission, whose role is to oversee activities relating to physical development of the city.
Proclamations
Three mayoral proclamations were acknowledged at the March 17 board meeting, but the recipients were asked to skip attending the meeting, in compliance with coronavirus concerns.
Myers said he sent a photo of the proclamation to relatives of “Larry, The Flag Man,” a person who placed hundreds of U.S. flags, at his own expense, along Route 66 for fallen military soldiers as their bodies were returned to the Pacific area.
Due to cancer, Larry Eckhardt has been on hospice care at his home in Illinois; people touched by his personal mission wanted to honor him with proclamations, specifically local Gold Star families. For further details, see the article previously published in the March 18 edition of The Missourian.
The second proclamation was to designate March as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. The third proclamation emphasized March also as Bleeding Disorders Awareness Month.