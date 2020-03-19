A $7,750 project to map Pacific’s cemetery areas was authorized March 3 by the board of aldermen for 21 Design Group consultants.
City Administrator Steve Roth said 21 Design staffers collected GPS (Global Positioning System) data on the cemeteries in early 2019.
The intent of the project’s second phase is to combine the city’s existing records and maps with actual field data collection, and produce a new draft map that ultimately would be presented to aldermen for approval, Roth said.
“The city will have new, updated mapping, which it could present in paper form, electronic and also post to the city’s website,” he said. “However, the Phase 2 project does not represent a full-blown GIS (Geographic Information System) map of the cemeteries, where you could click on a grave site and get photos, records and other information. This would come in a later phase, if the board desires, once the mapping is accepted and approved.”
The cemetery was created Jan. 29, 1873.
Wedding
At a March 3 meeting, aldermen also approved a request from Pacific-based Adams Garden founder, Gina Pingleton, to hold her son’s wedding ceremony at the garden in June.
Police Chief Matt Mansell said a private police officer will be hired for the wedding to assist with safety and parking issues.
Raise Flags
Larry “The Flag Man” Eckhardt resides in Little York, Ill., but there’s nothing little about the legacy he leaves, including locally.
On Flag Day, June 14, Pacific aldermen will pay tribute to this flag man, whose personal mission has long been to honor fallen soldiers by planting U.S. flags along the route when their bodies were returned home — extending this respect also to Pacific’s soldiers.
Now, Eckhardt is reportedly on hospice.
Along with people touched by Eckhardt’s mission during the last 15 years, Pacific’s leaders, military families and first responders wanted to honor him for providing comfort to so many families who lost their relatives to war combat.
Board members prepared a proclamation for Eckhardt to address at their March 17 meeting.
Marshal
A Pacific city marshal killed in the line of duty in 1907 may be memorialized by Missouri Department of Public Safety personnel.
Departmental representatives contacted Pacific Police Chief Matt Mansell, indicating they wanted to honor the slain marshal in their 2020 memorial ceremony and engrave his name on the Missouri Law Enforcement Memorial in Jefferson City.
According to newspaper accountings and historic archives of the matter, on Sept. 3, 1907, Pacific Marshal Al Kopf had only been on the job for 10 days. He was fatally shot by a 21-year-old transient burglar, Charles Anderson, in a bloody, Wild West-style shootout. The train-hopping interloper also died in the incident.
More Pacific News
• The Rev. David Lange, lead pastor of Mission Community Church, has become the Pacific Police Department’s chaplain.
• Aldermen on March 3 adopted a new Voluntary Flood Buyout for the Flood Mitigation Assistance (FMA) program, which is nearing closeout.
The FMA program includes three properties acquired and demolished last year. The program guidance changes were recommended by the Missouri State Emergency Management Agency.
• Aldermen also adopted a new Voluntary Flood Buyout Policy for the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, which is expected to move forward this year. Per the request from Missouri SEMA officials, Pacific representatives will change the city’s priority listing.
City Administrator Steve Roth said the previous priority list was based on distance from the river only. The revised list factors in a property’s condition, proximity to properties previously acquired through the buyout, occupancy status and other factors.
Roth said all properties remain eligible, and the priority listing does not mean city officials can’t acquire certain properties ahead of others.
“We do, however, intend to follow this list when submitting appraisals and other information to the state for their review and approval,” he stated.