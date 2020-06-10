Reversing a prior decision to skip the 2020 pool season due to COVID-19 public safety concerns, Pacific aldermen voted 5-1 on June 2 to open the city pool this month.
The tentative opening day is Monday, June 15, assuming all repairs and maintenance can be met, along with training or certifications of the proper number of lifeguards.
As the pool’s contracted pool management operators, Midwest Pool’s President Bert Forde and Vice President Crissy Withrow joined aldermen on a Zoom meeting regarding current health department guidelines for public pools.
Withrow said she has already recently opened 18 city and homeowners associations’ pools across Missouri. She also said she is working closely with St. Louis County Health Department professionals to “be creative within the guidelines and use the layers of protection at pools to provide a place to recreate in a safe manner.”
Grace Liebhart, Pacific city pool’s prior manager, pleaded with aldermen during the same virtual meeting that she and the lifeguards could safely handle new coronavirus-related tasks of pool management.
“I know the concerns are about sanitizing throughout the day, how young our staff is and having too many people in the pool,” said Liebhart, noting the pool hardly ever has 50 people at once, unless it’s a holiday.
“We’re here to keep everyone as safe as possible,” she said. “We would take charge, with procedures every two hours. We’re taking the virus very seriously, but we love our jobs and would like to come back to a job that’s safe.”
In an email to Pacific Mayor Steve Myers, Pacific resident Patricia Willett stated a lot of the people who attend the pool are on Social Security disability even though they are not senior citizens.
“This means most of these people suffer from depression, anxiety or physical disabilities where they cannot exercise on land,” she wrote. “It is so much easier on their joints to exercise in water. It means the world to them to be able to gather at the pool during the summer months as a means of camaraderie and to get much-needed exercise.”
Willett said local subdivision pools are being opened and don’t appear to have any problems.
“The people in Pacific, as well as everyone in the entire United States, have had a very rough time in the last two to three months with the social distancing, etc,” she said. “If Pacific ever needed the pool open, it is this year.”
Willett urged aldermen to take another vote to reopen the pool.
Alderman Andrew Nemeth, who also serves as board liaison to the park board, told fellow aldermen the park board had held another meeting about the pool season on June 1, and is confident about the extra measures discussed and recommended.
To tighten safeguards regarding opening the Pacific city pool, the following new rules were agreed upon by Pacific staff and aldermen:
• Swimmers limited to 50 at a time;
• Pool patrons limited to Meramec Valley R-III School District residents, with proof of identification required;
• Pool deck furniture spaced out according to the 6-foot rule and only city-provided furniture allowed; and
• No swimmers under the age of 16 years without a parent, guardian or sitter.
Additional steps that park board members and officials recommended include new, frequent cleaning regimens for high-touch areas at least every four hours; cleaning low-touch areas at least daily; improved signage for physical distancing guidelines; and physical monitoring of the pool situation by city police officers and staffers.