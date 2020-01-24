Nearly $900 was raised for local charitable causes through the second annual Meramec Valley R-III Christmas Tree Forest operated by Pacific students and their teacher Genetta Tomnitz.
Winners for the top three charities, as selected by public votes of $1 each for chosen decorated trees, were recognized with plaques at the Jan. 15 Meramec Valley School Board meeting.
This student-led charity event was held during December, with the trees located across from Pacific Intermediate, within the slice of parkland between Thornton Street and West Osage.
The public was invited to view the trees through Dec. 20 and to vote for their favorite one.
A total of $848.65 was raised by supporters of 18 trees. First place of $184.50 went to a tree decorated in a Grinch Who Stole Christmas theme by Chartwells. Representatives of Chartwells are donating the money raised to help offset negative school lunch balances within the district.
Second place of $133 was awarded to Traci Dewert’s Dewert Debaters Autism Classroom, and the money will be applied toward the districtwide Special Olympics program.
Third place of $105 was earned by the Phil Hardcastle Soccer Foundation.
Last year, $874 was collected from donations for 27 trees. Although fewer trees were created this year, Tomnitz said they produced 35 percent more donations per tree, in comparison.
Tomnitz said the new location was fabulous for attracting more attention and participation. Last year, the trees were located on the Meramec Valley Middle School track.
“Our extended hours this year helped and we went through Saturday nights instead of just Fridays,” she said. “There were picture opportunities with scenes you could put your face in, a shed that had activities for kids, and a shed that housed Santa on Friday nights. We received good feedback. Kids could make ornaments and get free hot chocolate.”
Tomnitz said parking still needs some reorganization, but organizers are proud of the 20 students who worked tirelessly in the rain, snow and cold weather.