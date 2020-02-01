By Julie Brown Patton
Pacific News Editor
One element of school bus safety initiatives across the Meramec Valley R-III School District was a school bus poster contest.
The top three winners from the district’s elementary schools, Pacific Intermediate and Riverbend Middle School were invited to be recognized during the Jan. 15 Meramec Valley School Board meeting.
Coleman Elementary winners are Keira King, first place, fourth grade; Kelsey Much, second place, first grade; and Taylor Brown, third place, third grade. Their teacher is Jennifer Devine.
Pacific Intermediate winners are Sofia Krehmeyer, first place, fifth grade; Ava Maxey, second place, fifth grade; and Audrey Bedwell, third place, fifth grade. Their teachers are Stacey Johnson and Gretchen McWherter.
Riverbend Middle School winners are Bennett Parker, first place; Katelynn Lopez, second place; and Lilya Pratte, third place. Their teacher is Emily Puls.