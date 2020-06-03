This year marks a “big” milestone for Pacific-based creators of Bigfoot 4X4 monster truck, however, some celebratory events for the company will have to wait.
An open house scheduled for June 13 for the 45th anniversary of Bigfoot had to be postponed, due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions.
“We had to make the call that would be best for all of our fans, employees and spectators alike,” said Bob Chandler, who was originally nicknamed “Bigfoot” by one of his shop employees due to his heavy-right-foot driving style.
The name stuck, along with the entertainment concept, and Chandler ended up being the person who created the whole American phenomena of monster trucks.
“We’ll update everyone once we have more of a clear picture from the next phase of state and county social distancing guidelines on when we can reschedule,” Chandler said in an online post.
With the restrictions of large groups in Missouri through May and now recently extended through June 15, team members stated online they weren’t sure how they could safely have the kind of crowds anticipated on June 13 for this distinctive event.
For the past four years, the Bigfoot team has hosted a free event at its 2286 Rose Lane shop in Pacific to commemorate the group’s history and celebrate its future. In 1979, Chandler made his first paid public appearance with Bigfoot at a car show in Denver, Colo. Soon thereafter, event promoters were booking the truck as a halftime act at U.S. truck and tractor pulls.
During August 2015, Bigfoot 4X4’s original monster truck operations were moved from Hazelwood to its new headquarters in Pacific.
Bigfoot Plaza
Additionally, the public debut of a new Bigfoot Plaza is postponed. Construction of the plaza is being installed at the Pacific Government Center property at 300 Hoven Drive.
The project includes establishing a new, pedestrian walkway and plaza area, with landscaping, adjacent to the city’s new digital “welcome” sign along the Interstate 44 right of way.
Based on a bidding process earlier this year, KJ Unnerstall Construction Inc. was awarded the plaza project for a total not to exceed $149,000, to be covered by the city’s tourism funds.
Tourism commissioners asked for the display with a sign that read “Home of Bigfoot.”
Due to city budget adjustments prompted by COVID-19, the number of benches for Bigfoot Plaza was reduced recently from five to two.
Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said the next tentative date for debuting the new plaza is June 20.