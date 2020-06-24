By Julie Brown Patton
Missourian Pacific Writer
A Bigfoot 4X4 monster truck replica for the Bigfoot Plaza near Pacific City Hall was hoisted by crane to its new permanent location on Friday, June 19, followed by a public unveiling on Saturday, June 20.
The replica is comprised of real portions of previously working and competitive Bigfoot trucks, and is 20 feet long, 12 feet wide by 11 feet high. It was set in place by a Big Boys Towing crew from Pacific.
The plaza was constructed on Pacific Government Center property, 300 Hoven Drive. The project includes a new pedestrian walkway and landscaped plaza area, near the city’s new digital “welcome” sign along the Interstate 44 right-of-way. The development has been a year in the making.
The unveiling drew an estimated 60 fans of all ages.
“We have hundreds of companies here in Pacific, and only a few have global recognition, like Bigfoot does. It takes a lot to get to that notoriety. It takes something special. For a company like that to find Pacific and say they want to invest in the city and call Pacific home. I’m just thrilled to have them here,” said Pacific Mayor Steve Myers.
Bob Chandler, the man who launched the Bigfoot motorsports concept in 1975 with his wife, Marilyn, and driver Jim Kramer, said they’ve now had Bigfoot in 26 countries and eight movies.
Funding for the project came from the Pacific Tourism Commission, which receives funding from the city’s tax on hotel or bed-and-breakfast sleeping rooms. “Bigfoot is going to draw people off the highway. We’re creating a tourism destination in Pacific, and this is one of those examples,” Myers said.
A Bigfoot annual open house was planned for June 13 to commemorate the enterprise’s 45th anniversary, but because of COVID-19, the occasion was postponed. Ann Trent, Bigfoot president/counsel, said the open house is now was scheduled for Aug. 15. The free event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2286 Rose Lane in Pacific.
Trent said they hoped to get some Old Skool Monster Trucks and a ride truck to participate in the event.