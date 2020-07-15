Bigfoot monster truck fans now have to wait until June 5, 2021, to attend the crew’s popular, annual open house with other 4X4 enthusiasts.
“It’s with great regret that we have to cancel the 2020 Bigfoot open house. We’ve looked at numerous different ways to try and keep people safe and comfortable, but as anyone who has attended one of our events can imagine, it would be practically impossible for any measure of social distancing to work in our current structure,” said Ann Trent, Bigfoot president.
This year’s annual celebration for the Pacific-based Bigfoot 4X4 monster truck company – last slated for Aug. 15 – would have commemorated the truck’s 45th anniversary. The originally scheduled open house for June 13 had to be postponed, due to COVID-19 crowd restrictions.