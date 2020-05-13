A 20 percent decrease in core revenues and a 10 percent decline in other city revenues are forecasted for Pacific’s proposed Fiscal Year 2021 city budget.
Stemming from “no end in sight revenue drops,” Pacific aldermen discussed significant decreases in city funding during a virtual, special board meeting held Tuesday, April 28.
City Administrator Steve Roth defined core revenue items as sales taxes and gross receipts from utility taxes. Other city revenue results from property taxes, water and sewer fees.
Overall, law enforcement Prop P funds are expected to decline by 20 percent as well.
Roth said the projected tourism funding is balanced, but only because of existing reserves.
“Tourism revenues are forecast to decline by more than 70 percent,” he said. “Without question, tourism is the fund that will be hit the hardest by the effects of the pandemic.”
After agreeing to postpone the question until a later date about repairing and opening the city’s swimming pool, aldermen voted to temporarily freeze funding on the following discretionary items: bulky trash, community relations, city newsletter, Beautification Committee spending, city hall furniture and the Historical Society.
The total for those six frozen budgetary items is $45,250.
Additionally, the projected professional development training funding for city staffers was cut in half from $31,750 to $15,875, noting that some training is required by state entities for certain public functions.
The contract for the Tri-County Senior Center also was reduced by $5,000 to a new total of $10,000.
Aldermen voted to prepare an ordinance to temporarily reduce the $10,000 that a Pacific city administrator could spend to $5,000.
The board decided to wait to spend $20,000 for new city snowplows and $35,000 for a computerized system that would gather and analyze real-time data for the city’s sewer treatment services.
Aldermen expressed interest in reinstating those suspended items if city revenue bounces back quicker than anticipated.
City staffing is budgeted the same as presently during 2020, but with no increases in pay or health insurance spending and two planned positions frozen. The city has 10 full-time employees in general administration; 12 full-time employees in public works; 1.5 employees in parks;18.5 patrol officers; six communications officers; 2.5 support staff in the police department.
One patrol officer and a new park superintendent position will not be filled for now.
“If the forecast 20 percent revenue declines become reality, we almost certainly will need to tap the contingency fund for cash flow purposes. Our revenues ebb and flow through the year, and cash flow in late summer or early fall, for example, could become an issue if revenues drop off sharply,” forewarned Roth.
Pacific’s final Fiscal Year 2021 budget is scheduled to be approved in June.