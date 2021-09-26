A Pacific woman has an idea she thinks will spruce up the city. Nancy Omer spoke at Tuesday’s Pacific Board of Alderman meeting to propose a mural on the concrete retaining wall on the north side of Osage Street.
“Look at that wall. It’s dirty. It’s ugly. And it’s an eyesore,” she said. “But it is also a blank canvas.”
More than just cleaning up an eyesore, Omer hopes a mural can celebrate the historic Route 66, which runs through Pacific.
“This project can put Pacific on the map,” she said, pointing out that by having Route 66, Pacific was “blessed with this gift from the highway gods.”
While in favor of the idea, aldermen brought up logistical issues. The wall is owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation, and it’s unclear if MoDOT would be willing to work with them on a mural. They also pointed out that they would need to decide who would maintain it or repaint chipped paint. They also asked if it was too close to the street, and if people stopping to take photos would be in danger from passing cars.
Despite their concerns, the aldermen decided to contact MoDOT officials about the proposal.