A Pacific woman is facing criminal charges related to the shooting deaths of two men near Stanton on Friday.
Marie E. Pursley, 23, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery. The murder charges stem from when a person dies in the attempt of committing a felony, according to a press release from the Sheriff's Department.
Pursley's bond is set at $250,000 cash.
According to investigators, Pursley drove the two men — a 23-year-old man from Gray Summit and a 24-year-old man from St. Clair — to the residence on the 3300 block of Lollar Branch Road, which is on the north side of Interstate 44 between Stanton and St. Clair.
The trio, according to a press release, hoped to rob the individuals who lived at the residence of money and narcotics.
"(Pursley) dropped them off a few hundred yards from the residence knowing that they had firearms in their possession to commit the crime," Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton wrote in a press release.
Pursley then went into the residence, which Pelton described on Friday as "a shop or shed with some living quarters." While in the home, she began "doing narcotics with the homeowner," the sheriff said.
The two deceased men then entered the home, pointing guns at the home owner. Another occupant inside the home witnessed this occurring and grabbed a gun from inside his room and ordered the males to drop their guns.
A physical confrontation ensued, according to the sheriff. During that altercation, the two men were shot.
Pelton said Saturday that the names of the deceased will likely be released once an autopsy is completed. The autopsy is expected to be concluded on Saturday afternoon.
He said there will likely also be additional charges filed in this case.