A Pacific woman is facing criminal charges after she reportedly overdosed on drugs while two young children were at her home, according to court records.
Caitlyn Wiley, 31, of Pacific, has been charged with second-degree child endangerment.
According to court records, on Feb. 23, Wiley was on the phone with her friend when she began overdosing. The friend then called 911.
When investigators arrived at the home in the 2100 block of Erik Lane they were met by EMS workers who told them that they found Wiley face down and not breathing in the kitchen. They then administered Narcan, which revived her.
When interviewed by police, Wiley said she had obtained narcotics in the St. Louis area that morning and had ingested them prior to arriving home. The court records do not specify what drugs Wiley took.
Wiley said she remembered chatting with her friend on the phone and that she began going unconscious during their conversation.
Wiley was then taken into custody, but has since been released. The children in the home — identified as only a five and six year old — were released to the custody of their father.
Wiley is scheduled to make her first appearance in this case on Wednesday, April 26.
If convicted, Wiley could be sentenced to up to one year in a county jail.
