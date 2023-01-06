Pacific and Union are both moving toward allowing voters to decide if the cities should receive a portion of marijuana sales taxes.
The ballot initiative approved statewide by voters in November that added adult-use recreational marijuana legalization to the Missouri Constitution gives cities an opportunity to tax cannabis sales up to 3 percent. The municipal tax would be in addition to regular sales taxes and the 6 percent state marijuana tax created by Amendment 3.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen has approved placing a 3-percent tax on marijuana sales on the April 4 ballot, while their Union counterparts are set to vote on a similar measure next week.
Though Pacific aldermen voted 5-0 Tuesday, Jan. 3, to approve putting the question before voters. Pacific now joins St. Clair as the two Franklin County communities with the 3 percent cannabis sales tax on the ballot. St. Clair aldermen voted last year to put the measure before voters. The Washington City Council is continuing to discuss the issue, but is expected to vote later this month to put the proposed sales tax on the ballot. In Pacific, alderman Scott Lesh said the tax could put Pacific marijuana businesses at a disadvantage but said it will ultimately be decided by voters.
“Additional taxes on select products is not something that I think is fair and equitable,” he said. “It seems more like it’s a specific use tax targeted toward certain people. I just don’t think it’s equitable. I don’t think any additional sales tax on a particular industry should burden that industry.”
Alderman Jerry Eversmeyer said he voted against Amendment 3 but sees the tax as fair.
“My fear was like a Big Gulp tax in New York City,” he said. “But the citizens already did vote, more than 50 percent. On that line, it’s not like the mayor and the board here just voted to do a 3-percent tax.”
Pacific’s Proposition M will ask voters if they want to allow the city to place a tax of up to 3 percent on retail sales of marijuana to adults in the city.
The Missouri Municipal League previously told the city it could bring in up to $150,000 a year in marijuana taxes, though City Administrator Steve Roth said that could be a bit high. Pacific City Attorney Robert Jones is drafting amendments for Pacific’s zoning code that would allow for recreational marijuana sales in commercial zoning districts. A public hearing on the amendments is planned at the Jan. 24 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.
Roth also reported that Verts Dispensary on Thornton Street, which now offers medical marijuana, has applied for a “comprehensive facility license,” which would allow it to sell recreational marijuana. The state has until Feb. 6 to act on the license.
Verts is a “fictitious” name registered with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for a dispensary that is licensed under the name Green Gryphon LLC, said Lisa Cox, DHSS communications director. “So Green Gryphon and Verts are the same thing,” she said.
Meanwhile, Union’s Personnel, Finance and Public Works Committee recommended putting a 3-percent marijuana tax on that city’s April ballot at a Tuesday, Jan. 3, meeting. An ordinance will be drafted to be voted on by the full board of aldermen Monday, Jan. 9.
Union City Attorney Matt Schroeder said the city could indicate that revenue from the tax will be used for a specific purpose, like transportation.
“It goes in the general fund, either way, but sometimes it’s better if you define what this board, at least, wants to spend it on,” he said.
City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said he had not seen an estimate on how much Union could receive from the marijuana tax.
Union does not currently have medical marijuana dispensaries licensed, Cox said.