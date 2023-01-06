Marijuana Plants
Buy Now

Missouri voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2022.

 (Photo by Uriel Sinai/Getty Images via The Missouri Independent)

Pacific and Union are both moving toward allowing voters to decide if the cities should receive a portion of marijuana sales taxes.

The ballot initiative approved statewide by voters in November that added adult-use recreational marijuana legalization to the Missouri Constitution gives cities an opportunity to tax cannabis sales up to 3 percent. The municipal tax would be in addition to regular sales taxes and the 6 percent state marijuana tax created by Amendment 3.

Tags