A contested subdivision proposed by Chesterfield-based McBride Homes along Lamar Parkway in Pacific heads to a vote later this month.
McBride wants to build 45 single-family homes on an 11.5-acre property where current zoning allows for 41 homes.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen is set to vote on the project July 20 after area residents, many concerned about increased traffic with the new development, packed two public hearings, June 22 and July 6, to voice their concerns.
At one of the hearings, resident Josh Grodie said trains on the Union Pacific Railroad or wrecks on Interstate 44 could cause a huge backup on the street. Residents also brought up safety concerns for children, who could get hit by cars.
Commissioners on the planning and zoning board said they had concerns about the size of the lots, which would be at least 25 feet between the house and sidewalk and 12 feet between houses, due to fears that fires could spread easily through the subdivision. However, Pacific fire code only requires 10 feet between buildings.
Shawn Seymour, the city’s zoning consultant, said McBride’s proposal complies with the city’s comprehensive plan, which was created to help homebuilders and other property developers.
Not everyone in Pacific is against this subdivision.
“We need rooftops, bottom line,” Mayor Steve Myers said, “so that we have the growth that spurs economic development.”
U.S. Census data shows that while the nearby towns of Eureka and Union have grown 7.5 percent and 16.5 percent, respectively, from 2010 to 2020, Pacific has only grown 3 percent.
Myers said he understands residents’ concerns, but he also hears from those in favor of the subdivision. He said business owners have approached him saying they want the potential costumers the subdivision could bring. He’s also heard from residents who want more restaurants, stores and businesses to come to town. That won’t happen until Pacific’s population increases, he tells them.
“I’m kind of between a rock and a hard place,” he said. “It has to be a balance between what builders are willing to build and what people will accept. How particular can we afford to be? Because we don’t have developers knocking down doors to come here.”
Many of those against the subdivision say they’re not against development; they’re just against this development.
“There is the impression of our area that we don’t want any development,” said Susan Thomas. She said would support “responsible development.”
The board recently denied other residential subdivisions based on negative resident feedback, including a 55-acre, $22 million housing development — which was called Hummingbird Hills — proposed by ELS Properties.
The subdivision would have included 278 units and would have been a senior living development, built for people 55 and older. Ed Schmelz, of ELS Properties, said had the project moved forward, it would have likely drawn people from St. Louis and Jefferson counties.
Area residents against Hummingbird Hills cited traffic concerns and concerns that the senior living development would decrease neighboring property values.
McBride Homes recently built subdivisions in Eureka, Washington and Union, and the Eagles View subdivision in Pacific in 2013.