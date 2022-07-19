Pacific plans to use a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to fix flooding on St. Louis and Union Streets.
Severe flooding of six to 12 inches occurs on the two streets between First and Olive streets once or twice a year, according to a report the city commissioned from Chesterfield-based consulting firm HR Green. The flooding persists for several hours, hindering traffic and access to nearly 24 properties.
HR Green identified an undersized storm culvert on St. Louis Street, too-small street-side ditches on Union Street and a lack of curbs and gutters as the culprits.
To solve the problem, HR Green recommended the city add a parallel storm culvert in the 200 block on St. Louis Street to augment the existing culvert, increase the number of inlets and add curbs and gutters.
The firm estimated the project would cost $1.5 million.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen, on HR Green’s recommendation, decided to apply for a DNR grant for the project.
“We feel this is a very worthy project,” City Administrator Steve Roth said.
There was no discussion from aldermen prior to their unanimous vote on July 5 to direct the mayor to draft and file an application.
Roth said the grant will likely require the city to contribute $250,000 of its own funding to the project.