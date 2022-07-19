Pacific City Hall
Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

Pacific plans to use a grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to fix flooding on St. Louis and Union Streets.

Severe flooding of six to 12 inches occurs on the two streets between First and Olive streets once or twice a year, according to a report the city commissioned from Chesterfield-based consulting firm HR Green. The flooding persists for several hours, hindering traffic and access to nearly 24 properties.