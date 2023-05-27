After initially considering putting a bond issue to pay for a new pool on the August ballot, the Pacific Board of Aldermen last week instead approved scheduling two town hall meetings in June to get public input on the plan before potentially including the question on the Nov. 7 ballot.
Ryan Casserly, of Westport Pools, gave a presentation at the board’s May 2 meeting on the $6 million pool proposal in which he noted that the city could potentially choose to build a smaller pool or one with fewer features at a lower cost. A $6 million bond issue would require a tax levy of 29 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, although the city could also potentially pay some of the cost of the pool from other funding sources.
Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve, who is also on the city’s administrative committee, said at the board of aldermen’s May 16 meeting that the committee’s recommendation was to wait to put the bond issue on the ballot until after the town hall meetings. The board approved scheduling the meetings for 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14, and Monday, June 26.
Prior to voting on the town hall meeting dates, Ward 1 Alderman Rafael Madrigal said the board should put the bond vote on the November ballot “but no later, because the cost of goods and services are increasing dramatically.”
The deadline for the board of aldermen to approve putting the bond issue on the Nov. 7 ballot is Aug. 29. To get the bond issue on the Aug. 8 ballot, the board would have to approve that proposal by May 30.
“If there’s going to be a new plan that goes to the voters in November, we have to work on it right away,” said City Administrator Steve Roth.
Roth said the town hall meetings in June would be “an open house format” where people can come and go as they please during the meeting time frame and meet with the pool consultants, ask questions and give their feedback on the proposal. The board unanimously approved scheduling the town hall meetings.