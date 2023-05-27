Pacific pool artist rendition
An artist’s rendering shows a new $6 million pool proposed for Pacific. Among other features, the facility would potentially include a 6-lane lap pool, diving boards, a water slide, beach entry area and spray pad.

 Submitted Photo.

After initially considering putting a bond issue to pay for a new pool on the August ballot, the Pacific Board of Aldermen last week instead approved scheduling two town hall meetings in June to get public input on the plan before potentially including the question on the Nov. 7 ballot.

Ryan Casserly, of Westport Pools, gave a presentation at the board’s May 2 meeting on the $6 million pool proposal in which he noted that the city could potentially choose to build a smaller pool or one with fewer features at a lower cost. ​​A $6 million bond issue would require a tax levy of 29 cents per $100 of assessed valuation, although the city could also potentially pay some of the cost of the pool from other funding sources.