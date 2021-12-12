Pacific city employees could be getting a raise soon.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen is considering a bill that would raise wages across the city. If passed, every city employee would receive at minimum a 2.5 percent pay increase. In total, this would increase the city’s payroll budget by $387,717.
“This is a hefty increase and no doubt pushes the budget to some degree,” City Administrator Steve Roth wrote in a report to the board. “However, our revenues have also shown significant growth, and I feel the city in general is in position to support such increases. We also recognize a clear need to stay competitive in the current economic environment, and we feel this plan accomplishes that.”
Under this bill, entry-level pay for police officers would increase nearly $3 per hour, from $21.75 to $24.50, or $50,960 annually. Officers toward the bottom of the scale receive pay increases of $2.69 per hour, which brings them to $25 hourly. Officers at the higher end of the scale receive an additional $1 per hour plus a 2.5 percent increase.
That $1 increase, according to a staff memo, is designed to accommodate the elimination of holiday pay, which had previously been awarded as additional pay at the end of the year. This bill proposes replacing that system with one in which officers who work holidays receive a premium of either double time or time and a half, and those officers receive an additional day off later.
The city would also hire a new police officer under this plan, bringing the department to 19 full-time officers.
In the communications department of the city, which includes 911 dispatchers, entry-level pay would be increased by $2, from $17 to $19 per hour, under this bill. Existing department staff would receive a $1 pay increase plus 2.5 percent. The supervisor of this department, Amy Brand, would increase her hourly rate from $24.05 to $26.
In the general administration department, employees at the higher end of the scale would receive a 2.5 percent increase, and office staff would receive a $3 hourly increase.
In the public works department, employees at the higher end of the scale would also receive a 2.5 percent increase. Employees at the lower end of the scale would receive $1 more per hour. Other public works department employees would be given varying pay adjustments based on years of service, job classifications and other factors.
Some notable salaries include Police Chief Scott Melies, who would earn $82,000 annually under this plan; City Collector Debbie Kelley, who would earn $43,000 annually; and City Clerk Kimberly Barfield, who would earn $74,833 annually.
The city will pay for these increases using the city’s general revenue fund; the Proposition P tax, a half-cent sales tax that funds public safety and police; water and sewer user charge revenue and a transportation sales tax.
Unless it decides to table this matter, the Pacific Board of Aldermen will vote on whether to approve or deny this plan at its Dec. 21 meeting, which will begin at 7 p.m. at Pacific City Hall, 300 Hoven Drive.
“In my report, I talk about the need to stay competitive, and we need to do that,” Roth told The Missourian. “We just need to pay our people well, especially in the current environment.”