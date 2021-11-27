The Pacific Police Department is getting new body and in-car cameras at a cost of $149,790.
The board of aldermen at its meeting earlier this month approved Police Chief Scott Melies’ request for new equipment after the department’s current cameras broke down.
“(The cameras) were getting old. They had all kinds of maintenance issues. They were unreliable,” he said. “It got down to like two of them working, and now those two don’t even work. So right now, we’re kind of currently without a system.”
The department researched police body camera and in-car camera manufacturers and decided that BodyWorn by Georgia-based Utilities Associates Inc. was the best fit for the department, he said. The St. Louis County Police Department also uses the equipment, he said.
The purchase includes 15 body cameras and eight in-car cameras to outfit every patrol officer and patrol car in the department, according to Melies. The equipment is expected to arrive in mid-December.
In total, the cameras will cost the city $149,790 over five years, according to a city staff memo. That includes an upfront payment of $59,916 with four additional annual payments of $22,469.
Melies said the cameras automatically turn on when an officer starts running, turns on sirens or gets knocked down. They can also be triggered by a dispatcher or a geofence.
“It puts everybody in a safer position in the event that something takes place,” Mayor Herb Adams said. “I think that’s good for everyone involved.”
Washington made a similar upgrade in September when it purchased 21 body cameras and 14 in-car cameras from police technology company Axon, according to previous Missourian reporting.