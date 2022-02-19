As part of its efforts to invigorate its tourism industry, the city of Pacific has decided to hire a tourism director.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Tuesday night to approve an ordinance establishing the position and authorizing City Administrator Steve Roth to begin the recruiting and hiring process.
The tourism director would be appointed by the mayor and approved by the Board of Aldermen, according to the ordinance. The director would report to the city administrator as well as the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society.
The move comes as the city is overseeing a $2.2 million renovation of the Red Cedar Inn, a historic Route 66 landmark. The city plans to put a visitors center, museum, genealogy center and gift shop into the space with the hope that it spurs regional tourism. The tourism director will be responsible for managing the project, which city leaders hope will be a focal point of the city’s tourism industry.
In addition, the tourism director will work with local hotels, help with some city-sponsored events such as the annual rodeo and car show, and perform other tourism-related duties, Roth said.
Qualifications for the post include a degree in tourism, museum studies, marketing and promotion, communications or a related field and at least two years of professional experience.
The annual pay range is $45,000 to $60,000, according to a job listing posted on the city’s website.
Roth said it may take “six weeks to two months” to fill the position.
During the two meetings when they discussed creating this position, the aldermen brainstormed ideas on how to make this as effective as possible
“I think that it’s going to be important that, as we look for that person, that we have measurable ways of being able to determine how effective they are,” Ward 1 Alderman Butch Frick said at the Feb. 1 meeting. “I think it’s a great idea. I just think we need to make sure we can really measure it and look back a year later and say ‘Yes, look at how this has happened.’”
Frick mentioned an increase in sales tax revenue as one measurement.