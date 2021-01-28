The city of Pacific plans to terminate its East Osage Commercial Improvement District (CID) next month.
A public hearing has been scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, for constituents to voice their concerns to the Pacific Board of Aldermen.
City Administrator Steve Roth told The Missourian the reason for terminating the CID is the half-cent transportation sales tax, and the parks and stormwater sale tax, passed in 2019.
The CID was a 1-cent sales tax, which was used for various improvements in the area.
“When the city went to voters in 2019 and asked for the transportation sales tax and parks and stormwater sales tax, we said we would get rid of the commercial districts,” Roth said, adding funds from the commercial improvement district were used for road improvements, sidewalks, lighting and stormwater systems, which both sales taxes now fund.
In August 2019, the Viaduct CID also was terminated for the same reason.
If the termination of the East Osage CID passes, the last commercial district will be West Osage, which cannot be terminated.
In 2017 the center entered into a Cooperative Agreement with Route 66 Marketplace that rebated the 1-cent sales tax at the new B&H Market grocery location, according to Roth.
“The city can’t terminate the West Osage CID because it would essentially terminate the development agreement,” Roth said. “However, individual properties may petition for removal from the CID.”
Roth reported in 2020 the city removed five parcels or six distinct places of business from the West Osage CID.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen can vote on the termination after the public hearing Feb. 2, Roth said.
Those who wish to review a copy of the petition can do so at the city clerk’s office during business hours. Residents wanting to attend the public hearing via Zoom, can register at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86583232927.