Pacific Mayor Steve Myers said one of the first things he did when he took office as mayor was work to move Pacific’s post office into the old Bank of America building at 211 W. St. Louis St., which offers a larger space.
“And now, three and a half years later, it’s becoming reality,” he said.
Kim Caldwell-Harvey, a spokesperson for the U.S. Postal Service, said that the new location has not been finalized, but they have sent postcards to Pacific-area residents informing them about a possible move and asking for their input.
Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said the city has received no official confirmation from the Postal Service but that he believes Myers learned this information from the owner of the property.
The Postal Service held a 30-day public comment period ending in May, accepting feedback via mail.
Myers said he’s heard from lots of residents who are in favor of the relocation and have sent in positive comments, leading him to believe that turnout was “very strong.”
The post office is moving to a larger facility due to growth, Caldwell-Harvey previously told The Missourian.
The current post office, just a couple blocks away at 324 W. St. Louis St., is 3,300 square feet, according to previous Missourian reporting. The old Bank of America building is about 9,000 square feet, according to online realtor listings.
Myers said that he’d heard from Postal Service employees working in the office that they were frustrated with the current facility, which is why he began advocating for a new facility.
The current facility is “old and antiquated,” Myers said.
He said that employees told him it didn’t have enough parking for their trucks and that they’ve been forced to pay neighboring businesses to use their parking.
Myers is also very excited about the name of the new post office. He has been working to have the post office officially named after Army Specialist Jeffrey White, a Pacific resident who died on duty in Afghanistan. He hopes this will honor White’s memory.
Myers is very optimistic about what this new post office will do for the city.
“This will help revitalize our downtown for years to come,” he said.