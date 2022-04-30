Plans to build a skate park in Pacific are finally taking form.
The city and the American Ramp Company, which has been hired to gather public input and design a skate park, held an open house Wednesday where approximately 20 residents looked at possibilities and shared their skate park wish lists.
“As a skateboarder growing up here in Pacific, I never thought this day would come,” said John Felts, who, along with several other people, has spearheaded the skate park effort. “We’re going to build a skate park. How about that?”
The group has coordinated with city staff, gauged community support and raised funds in hopes of making the park a reality.
At this moment, the city plans to fund the project via donations. The organizers are accepting donations via GofundMe.com — find it by searching “Jeff White Memorial Skate Park” online — and has raised more than $6,200 of its $150,000 goal.
The city has chipped in $7,500 to contract with the American Ramp Company to complete a community engagement and outreach campaign — including the Wednesday open house — evaluate potential skate park locations, and create a final conceptual design and cost estimate.
“I love the passion and everything that’s going on here,” said Nathan Beemo, president and founder of the American Ramp Company.
Beemo brought four poster boards with images of different skate parks the American Ramp Company has designed in other cities and asked residents to put stickers on those they liked the best, as well as which specific features they’d like to see in Pacific. Beemo also said that people who couldn’t attend could fill out a survey at www.americanrampcompany.com/survey/pacific-mo. He also spoke one-on-one with community members about what they’d like to see.
A location has not yet been selected, said Pacific Community and Economic Development Director Steve Myers, but City Park and Liberty Field have been identified as potential locations. The location will ultimately have to be approved by the Board of Aldermen.
In addition to giving skateboarders somewhere to ride, organizers also hope that the skate park can serve as a memorial for one of their own.
“We want to build a skate park that reflects our community, and honors one of the best skateboarders that we were fortunate enough to know — and that’s Jeff White,” Felts said.
The group hopes to name the skate park the Jeff White Memorial Skate Park in memory of Spc. Jeff White, who died in 2012 while serving in the U.S. Army during Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan.
White’s family said they’re honored by the community’s gesture.
“We just had the 10-year anniversary of his passing and the fact that the community is still so supportive and interested in remembering Jeffrey and other military members is amazing,” said his mother Paula White. “He would think this is really cool. He would be so excited.”
She said she remembers how much her son loved skateboarding and how it taught him the importance of hard work.
“He would, and I would watch him, do a trick 300 times until he got it right,” Paula White said. “And he carried that ethic with him into the military.”
Jeffrey White Sr. echoed what his wife said.
“He would definitely love this,” he said. “He would be here putting up stickers.”
He hopes that the skate park will incorporate a military theme into the design to honor his son, as well as other members of the military.
Mayor Heather Filley said she’s in full support of the project.
“I think it’s a great idea,” Filley said. “We constantly hear that there is nothing for our youth to do. This is something for our youth to do.”
She appreciated the way Felts and other members of the community took the initiative — and how they’re taking the opportunity to honor White.
“It’s a great way to recognize one of our own,” Filley said.