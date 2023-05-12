Pacific pool artist rendition
An artist’s rendering shows a new $6 million pool proposed for Pacific. Among other features, the facility would potentially include a 6-lane lap pool, diving boards, a water slide, beach entry area and spray pad.

The Pacific Board of Aldermen heard a presentation last week about a proposed new pool for the city and discussed putting a bond issue to pay for it on the Aug. 8 ballot, but stopped short of doing so after board members raised concerns about the timing of the election.

Ryan Casserly, of Westport Pools, gave a presentation at the board’s May 2 meeting, noting that the proposed $6 million pool would have a water surface area of 9,721 square feet, nearly doubling the size of the existing pool. The facility would potentially include a 6-lane lap pool, two diving boards, aquatic play area, water slide, climbing wall, beach entry area, spray pad, shade structures and more.