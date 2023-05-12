The Pacific Board of Aldermen heard a presentation last week about a proposed new pool for the city and discussed putting a bond issue to pay for it on the Aug. 8 ballot, but stopped short of doing so after board members raised concerns about the timing of the election.
Ryan Casserly, of Westport Pools, gave a presentation at the board’s May 2 meeting, noting that the proposed $6 million pool would have a water surface area of 9,721 square feet, nearly doubling the size of the existing pool. The facility would potentially include a 6-lane lap pool, two diving boards, aquatic play area, water slide, climbing wall, beach entry area, spray pad, shade structures and more.
In response to a question from Mayor Heather Filley, Casserly said the proposal he was presenting was for the largest pool with the most features that would fit within the city’s $6 million budget, and the city could choose not to include some features for a lower overall cost.
According to City Administrator Steve Roth, a $6 million bond issue would require a tax levy of 29 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. Assessed value is 19 percent of estimated market value, so for a house with a market value of $150,000 that would come out to $82.65 per year, or $110.20 for a $200,000 house, for example.
In response to a question from Ward 3 Alderman Scott Lesh, Roth said if the board puts the bond issue on the August ballot, he would recommend holding at least two forums in June or July to show plans for the pool to the public and answer questions.
“It could be structured in a variety of ways, but I would envision it more as a kind of informal sort of Q-and-A where people can just come right up and say ‘Tell me about this,’ and so forth,” Roth said.
Noting that Proposition E, asking voters in the Meramec Valley R-III School District to consider an operating levy increase of 56 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to help fund the school district, will also be on the Aug. 8 ballot, however, Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve questioned the timing of the vote. According to the district’s website, Proposition E will allow the district to “Engage students in high quality learning, activities, and programs” and “Attract and retain highly qualified staff and essential workers.”
“Is it smart to have both those on the same ballot?” Cleeve asked.
Cleeve and others at the meeting noted that another possibility would be to put the bond issue on the November ballot. Filley, however, stressed that “time is of the essence” in coming up with a definite plan and source of funding for the pool, which is expected to be built at the current site of the existing pool.
“The longer this waits, if this does move forward, the less likely we are to have a 2025 pool season,” she said. “If it waits till November, then there’s probably a pretty good chance we would not have one. So that would be two years without a pool as opposed to just one.”
Filley also noted that if the city waits too long, the cost of building the pool could potentially increase, a point that Ward 1 Alderman Rafael Madrigal said he “wholeheartedly” agreed with.
“Kicking it down the road is not a wise investment option for us,” Madrigal said.
Ultimately, though, the board unanimously approved a motion by Ward 3 Alderman Debbie Kelley to send the issue back to the city’s Administrative Committee for further discussion prior to the May 30 deadline for including the bond issue on the August ballot. The next meeting of the Administrative Committee is scheduled for Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m.