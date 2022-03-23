The Pacific pool is returning to a pre-pandemic normal.
Throughout the two summers of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pacific pool has had rules designed to ensure social distancing and safety.
“This year, we are going back to pre-COVID,” Acting Mayor Herb Adams said.
The Pacific Board of Aldermen unanimously agreed during its regular meeting March 15 to return the pool to the rules it had prior to the pandemic. That means the pool chairs won’t be spread out the way they have been and social distancing won’t be required.
The board also unanimously approved an agreement with Midwest Pool Management of America, a Maryland Heights-based company, to manage the pool.
Previously, City Administrator Steve Roth said he had concerns about the company’s performance during last summer and that the city should consider searching for a new pool management company.
Ward 1 Alderman Butch Frick asked Roth about those concerns.
“We do feel confident that they’ve made changes within their own organization to address the issues,” Roth responded. “We also are better positioned on our side.”
Last year, he noted, the city’s community development director position was vacant. Former Mayor Steve Myers has since filled that role. The city’s parks superintendent, Chris Fowler, was also only in his first year.
Roth said he hopes that those two people can more closely manage the relationship with the pool company. He said he was confident with their services and that there are termination clauses that the city can invoke if need be.
“Certainly if this season as a whole is not improved, then we absolutely need to look at other alternatives going forward,” Roth said.
The pool is scheduled to open May 28 and close Sept. 5, according to the agreement. The pool will be open daily from noon to 8 p.m., but will have shortened hours beginning Aug. 22 when school begins again. At that point, it will be closed on weekdays.