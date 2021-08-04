Local entrepreneur Sam Dean is hoping to bring some life to downtown Pacific.
“I want to be one of the game changers in bringing new development to our town,” Dean said.
Dean, 21, was recently named executive director of Pacific Partnership, a nonprofit that works to revitalize Pacific’s downtown business district and to preserve the history of the area through restoration and maintenance of historic buildings.The organization has 11 members and two open seats.
Dean is the founder and owner of two small businesses: Dean Auto Cleaning, a professional car detailing company, and J&D Features, a videography company that films weddings and advertisements for businesses. He’s also hoping to purchase the vacant Royal Theater on St. Louis Street and convert it into a community event center.
He said his work with the partnership is part time, allowing him time to run his businesses and work for change in the community.
“I was born and raised in Pacific,” he said. “I’ve seen where there have been opportunities for growth and we’ve taken them, and I’ve also seen where there was opportunity for growth and we didn’t allow that growth to take place.”
Dean said one area that he would like to see revitalized is St. Louis Street. He said that although the area, which sits in the center of downtown Pacific, has seen a boon in business in the past five years, there are still several vacant buildings that, if filled, could contribute to a thriving business district.
“If we can get these vacant buildings operating again with businesses, we can rejuvenate the entire economy for the 63069 area,” he said.
Since his appointment two weeks ago, Dean said he has been meeting business owners and learning about the organization and the community. He said he’s spoken with Greg Omer, of Omer & Associates, who is looking to put apartments and a restaurant in the building that used to house Birdsong Pharmacy, and Dean is helping him draw up interest from investors.
Dean, who started his auto cleaning business while in high school, said he believes his young age is an asset.
“There’s not enough of a young demographic perspective within the entire community,” he said. “And so I think that whenever I have the opportunity, I should take it, because we need younger minds, we need new minds, and we need innovators.”
Pacific Mayor Steve Myers said he is looking forward to working with Dean “because I really think that he can be the catalyst that brings together business owners in the community.”