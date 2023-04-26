Pacific Pool
Workers powerwash  the Pacific swimming pool in 2014 in anticipation of the upcoming season. The pool traditionally opens on Memorial Day.

 Missourian File Photo

The Pacific Park Board recommended a potential design for a $6 million city pool project, complete with a climbing wall and water basketball court.

The board previously recommended spending around $6 million on the project, and City Administrator Steve Roth came back with a design at an April 17 meeting after talking with Westport Pools, of Maryland Heights. “And this is roughly $6 million,” Roth said of the plan.

