The Pacific Park Board recommended a potential design for a $6 million city pool project, complete with a climbing wall and water basketball court.
The board previously recommended spending around $6 million on the project, and City Administrator Steve Roth came back with a design at an April 17 meeting after talking with Westport Pools, of Maryland Heights. “And this is roughly $6 million,” Roth said of the plan.
Roth said the city is looking at having an election on funding the pool in either August or November 2023.
“If the voters authorize a new pool, the ‘24 (pool) season is, basically, going to be lost in either scenario,” he said. “And whether you get approval in November or August, you ought to be operational by the ‘25 season.”
Roth showed a schematic drawing with the new pool complex built at the city’s existing pool site.
“This is very preliminary, it’s obviously subject to a lot of change and discussion,” he said. “It would be a concept that we think would maybe be a starting point for this potential new pool.
The design includes a bath house, spray pad, beach-type zero entry and a “central play area” for younger children.
“You’ve got a little mini-slide, you’ve got buckets dropping water and so forth,” Roth said.
The pool would also have a 3 1/2-foot deep area with a 10-foot slide and a water basketball goal that can also be used for activities like water aerobics outside of main pool hours.
“This would be a heavy-duty goal that’s going to last,” Roth said.
The spray pad would be fenced to allow it to be open in some months when the main pool is closed, Roth said.
On the north end of the design is a lap pool, with two diving boards and six 25-yard long lanes that would be used for swim teams.
The pool would also have a climbing wall.
The lap lane side would be connected to the side of the pool with the kid-oriented attractions by a shallow area, Roth said.
The new pool design is 9,721 square feet, nearly double the current pool’s 5,200 square feet.
The city looked at several options and found this one met most of the Park Board’s expectations, Roth said.
The city received “a lot of feedback” from people wanting it to maintain the six lap lanes, even though it adds significant costs, Roth said.
The remainder of the pool can still be used during swim team events.
While Westport is confident the project can be done within the $6 million budget, Navigate Building Solutions, the city’s consultant, would need to confirm that, Roth said. If needed, the bathhouse could be reduced in size or some of the kids’ items could be removed.
Board members said they were surprised at all the package includes for the price.
“You know, $6 million is nothing to sneeze at, but you’re getting quite a lot for that amount of money,” board member Kali Keenum said. “It seems like it covers something for everyone.”
Having a “party room” at the pool was suggested as a way to generate revenue.
Board member Susan Thomas expressed concern about the larger pool having a tough time attracting enough lifeguards, something that has already been an issue in the area.
“I feel the more features that we put in, and the larger the square footage of the complex, that increases your longterm operational costs as far as lifeguards go,” she said. “It would be great to have them, but if we’re looking at a longterm operational cost, we could maybe keep the big space because that lap pool is great, but maybe think about the features that we’re adding that are going to drive our costs as far as personnel go.”
Roth said he told Westport to design the new pool to need no more than 10 lifeguards at a time, with seven or eight guards “ideally.” The city’s current pool is staffed by three or four guards.
Roth said the pool is not designed to have a large “tower” waterslide or lazy river, both of which “drive personnel.”
“This is what we felt you all wanted in the community in general,” he said.
Park Board President Ryan Schaecher said there could be an opportunity for future expansion to add more features.
While the preliminary design was made with Westport, Roth said the final vendor for the pool could still change.
Should the pool package go before voters, Roth said the city would have a “clear accounting” of anticipated costs.
The city plans to have a more thorough presentation on the proposed pool from Navigate at the Board of Aldermen’s Tuesday, May 2, meeting, Roth said.
Roth acknowledged that the pool is a “big ask,” requiring a property tax increase.
“It would take a fair tax increase to do it, but to almost double the footprint of the pool and have all these features is pretty nice,” he said.
The new pool would also require a higher gate admission than the current Pacific pool, Schaecher said. It could also require additional parking.
“Right now, on a good day, we get 60 to 70 people at the pool max,” Schaecher said.
Alderman Scott Lesh, who was aldermanic liaison at the Park Board meeting, updated his fellow aldermen on the Park Board’s decision at the April 18 Board of Aldermen meeting.
“The park board members thought it was more than they expected,” he said. “They were happy that, for $6 million, that’s what we would be able to get.”