Pacific city pool
The Pacific city pool sits dormant for the winter Feb. 20 at Pacific Community Park. The city’s park board unanimously recommended that the Board of Aldermen vote to close the pool for the upcoming summer due to rising costs and concerns about water leakage. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Faced with mounting management costs and concerns over ongoing water leakage, the Pacific Park Board unanimously recommended last week that the Pacific Board of Aldermen close the city’s pool for the summer. 

“It is an unfortunate turn of events for the pool, but it is time,” Park Board Chair Ryan Schaecher said during the park board’s Feb. 13 meeting. The recommendation to close the pool now goes to the Pacific Board of Aldermen, who were scheduled to meet Feb. 21 after The Missourian’s print edition went to press.