Faced with mounting management costs and concerns over ongoing water leakage, the Pacific Park Board unanimously recommended last week that the Pacific Board of Aldermen close the city’s pool for the summer.
“It is an unfortunate turn of events for the pool, but it is time,” Park Board Chair Ryan Schaecher said during the park board’s Feb. 13 meeting. The recommendation to close the pool now goes to the Pacific Board of Aldermen, who were scheduled to meet Feb. 21 after The Missourian’s print edition went to press.
At the meeting on Feb. 21, the aldermen were also scheduled to hear from Midwest Pools company President Crissy Withrow. Midwest Pools is the company hired by the city to hire lifeguards and to operate the 285,120-gallon pool that was built in 1979.
In a memo to the city, Withrow explained Midwest Pools would need to increase the company’s management fee in order to accommodate an “overwhelming increase in (Midwest Pool’s) insurance costs,” which she said was not due to any “fault of (Midwest Pools),” but something that was experienced nationwide in the aquatics industry. She also proposed an increase in the city’s fees in order to pay lifeguards more.
“I know everyone has an opinion where the right place is to land on lifeguard pay,” said Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth. “Lifeguards used to be easy to find, but right now is a very competitive labor market for teenagers who want to work.”
Withrow was proposing that lifeguards would be paid $15 an hour. She said this would keep the lifeguard pay comparable to the $18 per hour that teenage workers at Six Flags receive.
“We do not manage that property, but they are close to your facility and draw from the same work force that we do, thus becoming a competitor,” Withrow said in her memo. In total, the city would owe Midwest Pools $94,600.
Withrow said that the city could cut costs by reducing hours of operation. For example, closing the pool after Aug. 6 rather than opening on weekends through Labor Day, would save the city some money.
“We also did talk about closing one day a week,” Roth said. Unlike in Washington, where city officials are discussing closing portions of the pool to reduce the management fee, Pacific park officials opted to not pursue those options after hearing a report from Parks Superintendent Chris Fowler.
In his presentation, Fowler said the pool was losing nearly 7,000 gallons of water per week even in the off-season. He explained the difficulties that city workers would have in locating where the pool is leaking. “There are so many places where it could be leaking,” Fowler said. Also a concern, Fowler said, was that if the leak was not stopped, chemically-treated water would be spilling out from the pool into nearby Brush Creek.
“We won’t be able to stop all those chemicals running right out into the creek,” Fowler said.
Schaecher said the issues with the pool run far deeper than leakage.
“It is issues with the pool deck, it is issues with the lighting,” Schaecher said. “If you worked nonstop 40 hours a week, for two years, you could maybe get the pool back to where it needs to be.”
He said the city has “limped (the pool) along for several years. This is make or break time for it.”
“With such a big increase (in management fees), we would need to make sure we can get it in operation first,” Schaecher said.
Park Board member Kali Keenum agreed, “I know the idea of not having the pool will be disappointing for some, but I am trying to be realistic (about the pool’s condition).”
If the Pacific aldermen vote to close the pool, that will leave the Washington, Union, and New Haven pools as the only operational city-owned pools this summer. St. Clair operates a spray park at 1299 Park Ave.