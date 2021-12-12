Seniors in Pacific will be paying a little less on their wastewater bills after the city’s board of aldermen passed an ordinance creating a senior citizen discount.
The move is meant to alleviate the financial stress on the city’s older residents that came when the city approved an increase of $1.22 per 1,000 gallons on its wastewater utility bills. That decision was made at the board’s July 20 meeting. Pacific residents now must pay $4.14 per 1,000 gallons of wastewater with a $12.57 monthly minimum charge.
When that increase was first proposed in July, Ward 1 Alderman Butch Frick sounded an alarm. He said he’d heard from seniors in Pacific concerned about this potential increase. He said that for some users, the additional $1.22 might not make a huge difference, but for them, it would.
“Some of them, they just told me, ‘I don’t know what I’ll do if it increases,’ ” Frick said at the time.
To remedy this issue, the board of aldermen passed this ordinance, which gives residents ages 62 or older a 20 percent discount.