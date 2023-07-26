Following Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth’s recent resignation announcement, the city’s elected officials are working to find a replacement.
At their meeting Monday, members of the Administrative Committee — Aldermen Rafael Madrigal, James Cleeve, Debbie Kelley and Mayor Heather Filley — agreed to have the Board of Aldermen take the next steps in the search process, but not before debating the best way forward.
Cleeve started off the discussion, saying he agreed with Filley’s emailed suggestion to committee members that the city should advertise the position and necessary qualifications.
“I think it would be our (committee’s) job to try to get all the minutia and crazy stuff out of it,” Cleeve said, before bringing decisions on the search process to the full Board of Aldermen. “If we think so, or we can just do this at the Board level,” he added. “I’m looking for opinions there. I think it’s easier to get through it with three people, but the Board would be able to have their input and change whatever they want to.”
One possibility, Filley said, would be to use a recruiting firm, which she said the city could potentially contract for $4,500 to $9,500, depending on whether the firm would be expected to weed out unqualified applicants.
Madrigal asked if anyone happened to know how many applicants there were for the position when Roth was hired in 2016.
“There wasn’t a ton,” City Clerk Kim Barfield said.
“I wouldn’t expect a ton now,” said Cleeve.
A draft job posting for the city administrator position, prepared by Roth, was included in the Administrative Committee’s agenda packet. In response to a question from Cleeve, Roth said he is also working on a draft document including a more detailed list of his duties.
“The City Administrator works in cooperation with the elected City Marshal / Chief of Police in administration and management of the Public Safety activities of the City, including law enforcement, communications, emergency management and code compliance / animal control,” the draft job description notes.
It goes on to state that the city administrator job pays a salary of $90,000 to $120,000 depending on qualifications and experience. Kelley said she appreciated Roth providing the draft.
“So we have that as a guide, but I really have heard from a lot of our citizens and other aldermen, I think this needs to go back to the Board of Aldermen,” she said.
“We may have to have workshops or special meetings or start an hour before, half hour before, to go through this, but I feel like our Board of Aldermen should be the whole team on deciding this and then we will bring it to our mayor,” Kelley added.
Cleeve said he agreed that the full board should be involved in the decision-making process. If there was anything the Administrative Committee could do to help, it should, he said. “If there’s not and we do need to do it as a board, I’m fine with that,” he added.
“So you’re suggesting having the entire Board of Aldermen, say, go sit through 15 interviews?” Madrigal asked.
“If they choose to,” Kelley said.
“If you cannot make the meeting or choose not to make it as an alderman, that’s totally up to you, but I think that’s the way we need to go,” she added.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, Cleeve said, he had thought the Administrative Committee should initially review the applications and weed out those that weren’t qualified.
“I don’t see a reason for all six people to go through and find out someone doesn’t have the degree we want, or whatever,” he said.
Cleeve said he disagreed with one citizen’s suggestion that there should be a residency requirement for the city administrator job, as this would significantly restrict the applicant pool.
He also addressed a suggestion from Filley that other parties besides the aldermen, including the Pacific Area Chamber of Commerce, Meramec Valley R-III School District and Pacific Police Department, should be represented in the search process.
“My thoughts on that are, while I want input from all of them, I don’t believe they should be on the committee and representative on the committee,” Cleeve said. “That’s my opinion.”
Filley said after thinking it over further, she could see why the city would not want these other entities directly involved in decisions on hiring a new city administrator, with the possible exception of the police department “just because of the relationship they have with the city administrator, for sure, on a regular basis.”
Kelley said she disagreed, however, “because of the way the powers cross over and how they need to work.” The city administrator should not feel he needs to answer to anyone but the mayor and Board of Aldermen, she said.
The Administrative Committee also discussed the need for all applicant documentation to be handled and communicated to board members by the city clerk. Kelley made a motion, which the committee approved, to include this requirement, along with a more detailed job duties document, with a draft job posting to be sent back to the Board of Aldermen for further review.
