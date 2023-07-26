Pacific City Hall
Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

Following Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth’s recent resignation announcement, the city’s elected officials are working to find a replacement.

At their meeting Monday, members of the Administrative Committee — Aldermen Rafael Madrigal, James Cleeve, Debbie Kelley and Mayor Heather Filley — agreed to have the Board of Aldermen take the next steps in the search process, but not before debating the best way forward.

