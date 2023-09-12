Pacific City Hall
Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

A change to the city’s code enforcement operations that was proposed toward the end of last week’s Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting failed to pass, but sparked a debate and a split vote on the issue.

The proposal was introduced by Ward 3 Alderman Debbie Kelley, who said she has been getting a lot of calls about both code enforcement and animal control issues, and that she favors putting both of these city government functions back under the supervision of Interim City Administrator Harold Selby, rather than the police department.

