A change to the city’s code enforcement operations that was proposed toward the end of last week’s Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting failed to pass, but sparked a debate and a split vote on the issue.
The proposal was introduced by Ward 3 Alderman Debbie Kelley, who said she has been getting a lot of calls about both code enforcement and animal control issues, and that she favors putting both of these city government functions back under the supervision of Interim City Administrator Harold Selby, rather than the police department.
“I would like to make a motion to bring code enforcement back upstairs, to take some of the pressure off of where he’s located now, and put it back into the upstairs area for Mr. Selby to direct or whoever he designates to oversee,” Kelley said. Ward 2 Alderman Anna Meadows seconded Kelley’s motion.
Kelley said the city’s code enforcement staff should work more closely with the city’s Building Department.
“And I also believe our police department is already running thin and have a lot on their plate to be doing, that we’re giving them something they may want to relieve. You know, between dispatch, police officers, I believe the chief has enough going on that the code enforcement could come back upstairs, work with the Building Department, and get things under control,” she added.
Police Chief Scott Melies said the proposal should at least be discussed further before being approved.
“This has caught me a little off-guard, so this is the first I’m hearing of this,” Melies said. “I think this is a pretty big topic. The police department is short-handed in police officers. The code enforcement is a civilian employee, but I think if Alderman Kelley believes this is an important issue, I think it would merit a little bit of investigation and discussion, perhaps in a committee or something like that.”
Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve initially said he did not have enough information about the pros and cons of the proposal to know how to vote on it, and Ward 1 Alderman Rafael Madrigal echoed his comments.
“I’d like to go ahead and get information and be well-informed about it and then render judgment in a couple of weeks,” Madrigal said.
Community Development Director Steve Myers similarly urged a cautious approach to changing how the city handles code enforcement.
“I would hope that you all would not make a knee-jerk reaction to a recommendation like this,” Myers said. “What I have heard from the citizens that contact me is that they are noticing improvements in our town. They are noticing that we’re cleaning up buildings that have been derelict for a long time.”
Myers added that he credits much of this improvement to Melies’ initiative shortly after he was elected to form a committee that meets monthly to discuss problem properties and “to stay focused on moving the ball a little forward down the field towards the goal of getting these problem properties cleaned up.”
Myers also praised the work of Code Enforcement Officer James Overschmidt, and noted that all Pacific Police Department officers are currently authorized to assist with animal control.
“It’s always in off-hours. The police officers are the ones that go out and capture the dog and put it in the pound, and we execute a team effort,” Melies said, adding that this was part of the reason for moving the animal control facilities into the lower level of City Hall, with the police department.
“It just lended itself a lot better to a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week operation,” Melies said.
Ward 2 Alderman Anna Meadows said, however, that she has heard complaints from her constituents about police being involved in code enforcement.
“They don’t appreciate the code enforcement coming, either with a police officer, or however it may be,” she said. “They’ve had officers knock on their door and talk about code enforcement.”
Kelley had similar comments, saying she appreciated city staff’s input.
“But I am going to represent the citizens, and they are speaking out,” she said. “Code enforcement needs to be brought back upstairs. It needs to be handled differently. Our officers have more important things to do. I don’t believe that we want them showing up at our doorstep to tell us to cut our grass.”
Selby pointed out that whether the police or other city staff handle code enforcement, the ordinances enforced would be the same. He also suggested that if his office were to directly supervise the code enforcement officer, that position might be combined with other duties such as reading water meters.
Ward 3 Alderman Scott Lesh, along with Kelley and Meadows, voted in favor of Kelley’s motion, while Ward 1 Alderman Rick Presley, Cleeve and Madrigal voted against. Mayor Heather Filley broke the tie with a “no” vote.
“I think there needs to be information looked into from all parties,” she said.
