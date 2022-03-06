Hal Schulman has been named Pacific’s new emergency management coordinator.
The emergency management coordinator is a part-time position, about 20 hours a week, responsible for developing written emergency plans and managing the city’s response to emergency situations such as extreme weather, public health crises or active shooter events.
During the Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to pass an ordinance establishing the position and it appointed Schulman, a part-time dispatcher with the city.
“Indeed this is an honor to fill this role,” Schulman said. “I am very excited.”
He said he’s looking forward to “a chance to revitalize and built on a program that already exists.”
Acting Mayor Herb Adams said that he anticipates the role will evolve.
The board also voted unanimously Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Great Rivers Greenway District.
Great Rivers Greenway, a government agency established in 2000 by voters of St. Louis City, St. Louis County and St. Charles County with the goal of making the region more vibrant through a network of greenways along the area’s rivers, is donating about 42 acres of Meramec Riverfront property to the city of Pacific with the intent of building a trail. That trail will be designed and constructed by Great Rivers Greenway at no cost to the city. The city would only be responsible for day-to-day operation and maintenance.
Based on his conversations with Great Rivers Greenway, Pacific City Administrator Steve Roth said actual construction and trail development likely won’t occur for another one to three years.