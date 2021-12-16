The Pacific Board of Aldermen narrowly passed a resolution expressing its support for a proposed mural on the concrete retaining wall on the north side of Osage Street Tuesday night.
The mural was proposed at a September board of aldermen meeting by Nancy Omer.
She thinks a mural could spruce up what she sees as an unattractive wall but also celebrate the history of Pacific and Route 66.
“Look at that wall. It’s dirty. It’s ugly. And it’s an eyesore,” Omer said at the time. “But it is also a blank canvas.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board of aldermen voted 3-2 in favor of the resolution with acting mayor Herb Adams casting the tie-breaking vote — in addition to his vote as an alderman due to his role as both an alderman and acting mayor. Aldermen Jerry Eversmeyer, Butch Frick and Gregg Rahn cast the two votes against the resolution. Aldermen Adams, Drew Stotler and Andrew Nemeth voted for it.
The resolution had previously been tabled at the board’s Nov. 16 meeting. The resolution does not authorize a permit or agreement to complete the mural. Rather, it simply expresses the board’s support for the project.
The wall is owned by the Missouri Department of Transportation, so any mural that Pacific decided to place on the wall would require MoDOT’s approval and a maintenance agreement with MoDOT. Although aldermen didn’t discuss the rationale for their votes at Tuesday’s meeting, MoDOT’s ownership of the wall was a cause for concern for aldermen at previous meetings.
At the September meeting, when the mural was first proposed, aldermen expressed concern about whether MoDOT would be willing to work with them on a mural. They also pointed out that they’d need to decide who would maintain it and repaint chipped paint, and they asked if it was too close to the street to where people stopping to take photos would be in danger from passing cars.
At its Nov. 16 meeting, the board viewed a video sent in by a resident highlighting the cracks in the wall and extension joints that need attention, which in that resident’s view were too severe for a mural to go over.
“All these cracks,” he said, “they will leak. They will not stop.”
“It seems to me, mural or no mural, MoDOT needs to address those things,” Omar said in response to the video.
After the video and Omar’s response, the board decided in November to table the resolution due to the fact that Rahn was absent.