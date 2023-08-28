A Pacific man was injured in a motorcycle crash in St. Charles early Monday morning, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Randall McFarland, 55, was traveling westbound on Highway 370, riding a 1984 Honda GL1200 motorcycle, when the vehicle experienced a mechanical defect shortly after 12:30 a.m. at the ramp to Highway 94. McFarland lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway and was ejected from the motorcycle.
