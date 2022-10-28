Pacific MCJROTC honored

The U.S. Marine Corps recently recognized Pacific High School’s Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps’ program as a Naval Honor School. Pacific’s program has received the honor 14 of the last 16 years. Standing, from left, are Cadet Lt. Aaliyah Haddox, Senior Marine Instructor Brian Cain, Cadet Lt. Malissa Dailey, Cadet Sgt. Tyler Blake, Instructor John Cain, PHS Principal Dr. Dan Kania and MVR-III Board Member Mike Klenke. 

 Submitted Photo.

Pacific High School was named a “Naval Honor School” based on the performance of its Marine Corps junior ROTC program over the past 12 months.

“Last school year was exceptional,” instructor Brian Cain said in a press release. “We had a dozen or so very effective cadet seniors that made our entire program and the high school better.”