Pacific High School was named a “Naval Honor School” based on the performance of its Marine Corps junior ROTC program over the past 12 months.
“Last school year was exceptional,” instructor Brian Cain said in a press release. “We had a dozen or so very effective cadet seniors that made our entire program and the high school better.”
The unit was recognized at Meramec Valley R-III’s October school board meeting.
Selection is based on criteria including the number of active cadets, their academic performance and their participation in community service, and other clubs and activities. Units are also measured by their participation in public events, drill and color guard team competitions, marksmanship competitions, academic competitions, leadership camps, physical fitness team competitions, and field trips.
It was the 14th time in 16 years that Pacific High School and its junior ROTC program received the distinction, which is presented annually to the top 10-15 percent of programs nationwide.
Pacific is one of four Missouri high schools with Marine junior ROTC programs including Ruskin High School in Kansas City, Roosevelt High School in St. Louis, and Forsyth High School near Branson.