Steve Myers has resigned as mayor of Pacific effective immediately, the city announced in a news release Friday. Myers will move into a new role with the city as community development director. Herb Adams, Ward 2 alderman and former mayor, will assume the role of interim mayor until April, when an election to fill the role will take place.
“I had mixed feelings about resigning as mayor because you have people that trusted me to serve that four-year term,” he said. “But I’m leaving it a little early.”
Myers was elected to a four-year term in April 2018 with 60 percent of the votes, according to previous Missourian reporting. As mayor, Myers oversaw the creation of the city’s first parks department, was a driving force in relocating the post office to a larger facility and led the board of aldermen as it approved subdivisions such as Bend Ridge Estates, Longview Meadows and The Manors at Brush Creek.
Adams has served in several roles for the city over the years, including as municipal judge, four terms as mayor and, most recently, as Ward 2 alderman.
“I feel very blessed that the citizens have awarded me numerous times to serve in those different roles, and those roles have taught me a lot,” he said. “Over the past 40 years in and out of elected office, anytime I was out and I came back, I came back refreshed.”
Adams said the big difference between how he will approach being mayor now and how he’s approached it in the past is that he plans to rely more heavily on his fellow aldermen going forward. He also wants to more actively use the city’s administrative and operations committees.
Adams and the board of alderman will hold a meeting to decide how to fill his now-vacant Ward 2 alderman seat. According to the city code, any vacancy in an elective office requires the mayor or person serving as mayor to call a special meeting of the board of aldermen to determine a successor. The chosen successor will then serve until the next regular municipal election.
Adams said he’s excited for Myers to take on this new post. “The role that he is going to be taking, he is so well suited for,” Adams said.
Myers was hired as community development director by the very board he has presided over for the past three years. At its regular Tuesday meeting, the board went into a closed session to discuss personnel matters and voted unanimously to select Myers for the role. As community development director, he will oversee the planning and zoning, parks and recreation and building departments of the city.
The city has had trouble filling the role, City Administrator Steve Roth said. It has remained vacant since May, and before that, the city had three different people in the role since 2018.
“It’s been a struggle, frankly, to find someone to fulfill that position and stay there,” Roth said.
Roth normally would have been very involved in the hiring process for this position. However, Roth said, due to his role as city administrator and the fact that it was the mayor being considered, Roth recused himself from the process to avoid a conflict of interest.
“It has been one of my greatest honors and privileges to serve as the mayor of Pacific,” Myers said in a statement, “and I appreciate the confidence the board of aldermen have in my abilities to continue to contribute to the successes of the city in my new position.”