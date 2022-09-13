Pacific City Hall
Missourian Photo/William Skipworth.

Concerned about the growing number of people without homes, Pacific Police Chief Scott Melies is asking the city to approve an ordinance prohibiting people from living in a tent, camper or other recreational structure.

“What we have is a serious transient issue of people who are unsheltered in our town,” Melies said during Tuesday’s Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting. “And they are finding Pacific to be a positive place for them to crash.”