Concerned about the growing number of people without homes, Pacific Police Chief Scott Melies is asking the city to approve an ordinance prohibiting people from living in a tent, camper or other recreational structure.
“What we have is a serious transient issue of people who are unsheltered in our town,” Melies said during Tuesday’s Pacific Board of Aldermen meeting. “And they are finding Pacific to be a positive place for them to crash.”
If passed, violators of the ordinance could face up to 90 days in jail or $1,000 in fines, the city’s general penalty for ordinance violations. The ordinance would apply to both private and public land within city limits, with exceptions for Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts or “similar organization camping for the purpose of youth education.”
Melies said he estimates the population of people experiencing homelessness in Pacific has doubled in the past year.
Ward 2 Alderman James Cleeve said he was concerned that the law would keep property owners from doing things like putting a camper on their property to stay in while their homes are under construction, which he said should be the right of a property owner.
Ward 3 Alderman Scott Lesh agreed. Both aldermen wanted to rework the ordinance’s language.
“The people that own the property are the people that have the rights to use it and enjoy it as they see fit as long as they’re not a nuisance to someone else,” Lesh said.
Melies pushed back on their comments. “This ordinance helps us tighten that up because then we can go after the property owners for allowing this kind of activity on their property,” he said. “Because that’s one of the biggest problems we have: homeless camps where property owners don’t take any action to rid the property of it, or they outwardly allow people to live on their property.”
The board voted to have the operations committee review and rework the ordinance’s language to avoid unnecessarily restricting property owners and bring it back to the board. Melies said he plans to be involved in the discussion.
Franklin County does not have a homeless shelter.
The proposed law resembles a recently signed statewide law that has garnered condemnation from homelessness advocacy groups, who said it unfairly criminalizes homelessness.
The state law, Senate Bill 1106, makes it a Class C misdemeanor to sleep on state-owned land. Violators could face up to 15 days in jail or a $750 fine. It goes into effect Jan. 1.
Joel Ferber, director of advocacy for Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, called it “brutal and unusual punishment” in an interview with The Missouri Independent.
In a letter to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the National Coalition for Housing Justice said the law “promotes counter-productive, short-term measures to address the visible symptoms of street homelessness, rather than long-term housing solutions that address the underlying causes of homelessness.” The letter asked the federal agency to intervene and stop the law.