One of the last stalwarts of mask requirements among local school districts is further loosening its regulations.
On Wednesday, the Meramec Valley R-III School District Board voted to make masks for all students optional throughout the district. Members also eased requirements for faculty and staff, who now only have to wear a mask if they are not vaccinated.
This is a move away from previous policy, which required all staff and students in grades seven and up to wear masks inside district buildings when not able to maintain 6 feet of social distance.
The reason for this change, school board president Matt Trower said, was because there has not been a COVID-19 exposure on campus since summer school began.
The board also agreed to update the district’s security system in a big way before the upcoming school year.
Members unanimously approved a contract with the vending company Communication Technologies Inc. to coordinate the design, installation and approach of new security cameras and other technology.
The administration settled on the $570,000 deal after contacting four companies for quotes.
The last time Meramec Valley’s cameras were updated was seven years ago, and school board member Tom Savage says the technology is obsolete, and the advantages of the new tech are too great to pass up.
“Well, the technology has changed so much in five to seven years, with what they’re calling artificial intelligence, (you can) input ‘look for a red truck,’ and it searches every camera and the stored video and find everything that it thinks is a red truck, so it eases the search.”
With the new gear, schools in the district also will be able to detect movement in their buildings at times when there should be none. The technology will have the ability to alert local police of such security breaches, should the board deem that function necessary.
The arrangement also includes sensors in the bathrooms that can detect suspicious changes in temperature and vaping.
Finally, the board went over plans to make Pacific Intermediate School more accessible by adding a ramp to the main entrance of the building. Currently to enter the school, people in wheelchairs have to enter through an alternate entrance at the back of the building. The change will bring the district in compliance of the American Disability Act.
The 2021-22 school year also will be the first time the district will have a 1:1 ratio of Google Chromebooks to students. The board approved a four-year lease of 940 chromebooks from Trafera Financial Services to aid teachers and students in learning.