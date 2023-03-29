A Pacific man suffered serious injuries Monday evening in a St. Louis County crash near Des Peres, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, March 27, Richard W. Gamble, 62, was driving a 2008 Jeep Liberty northbound on Interstate 270 near the intersection of JJ Kelley Memorial Drive when his vehicle collided with two vehicles that were parked in a construction zone.
According to the highway patrol, Gamble’s vehicle first hit the trailer of a parked 2013 Dodge Ram 500 truck. That collision caused Gamble’s vehicle to go airborne and to collide with a parked 2004 International Harvester 4400 truck. Gamble’s vehicle overturned after hitting the truck.
Gamble, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Des Peres EMS to Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur for treatment. No one was in the truck or the tractor, according to the highway patrol.
After the crash, Gamble was arrested by the highway patrol and cited for driving while intoxicated.