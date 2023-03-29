Handcuff Graphics
Contributed Photo.

A Pacific man suffered serious injuries Monday evening in a St. Louis County crash near Des Peres, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. 

The highway patrol reports that shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, March 27, Richard W. Gamble, 62, was driving a 2008 Jeep Liberty northbound on Interstate 270 near the intersection of JJ Kelley Memorial Drive when his vehicle collided with two vehicles that were parked in a construction zone. 