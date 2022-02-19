Over the course of its 126 pages, David Ejchorszt’s debut novel takes readers on a journey as the titular character comes to understand the meaning of what it means to be alive.
“I used to work in pharmacy and was actually the person making the medications in the back. I wanted to try and explore the characters who were omnipresent, so all of those things just kind of came together into this book,” said Ejchorszt, a 28-year-old Pacific resident who authored the book under his pseudonym, D. Ike Horst. The book is being released Feb. 25, published by independent book publisher, Atmosphere Press, based in Austin, Texas.
“I was happy (to learn I was being published), but I also understood going into it that publishing is work. Selling books is a hard business, so I knew when I got the email from Atmosphere (Press) that it was not like all of my dreams are coming true. It is a big deal, but there are more books to write,” said Ejchorszt, who has worked as a wildland firefighter, timber harvester, and is an alumnus of Americorp program. He is currently attending Liberty University, where he is studying English creative writing. He works seasonally for the Missouri Department of Natural Resources and writes during his off-season.
Ejchorszt began writing the book in September 2020. He said he has been aspiring writer for years, writing several novels that he never intended to publish.
“It is akin to any pursuit, practice is essential to mastering the craft,” Ejchorszt said. “I look at it as that I needed to get those words out of my way so that I could write the book I am meant to write.”
In this book, readers meet the titular character, Death, who exists as a pharmacist, that adheres to strict prescriptions on when a person’s life must end. One day, Death meets Robinette, who alters that.
“Robinette is compassionate, patient, witty, warm and just the ideal ambassador for humanity for someone like Death,” Ejchorszt said.
The pair’s introduction comes as the world’s population is culled — one out of every 100 must die — according to the Doctor, an all-knowing character that has a tumultuous relationship with Death.
Ejchorszt said he wrote the book not intending for readers to draw parallels between the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has killed more than 900,000 people in the United States and the book’s at-times dark twists.
“People have definitely noticed that similarity, but that was not my intention,” Ejchorszt said. Following the success of his debut novella, Ejchorszt hopes that his story may inspire others to write their own novels or short stories.
“When I tell people that I am a writer, I often hear them say ‘Oh, I could never do that.’ The reality is that big ideas are really easy to come by,” Ejchorszt said. “I’d encourage them to think of something they see as mundane, and then come up with a big twist. Or come up some standard characters, but then give them some interesting traits. Eventually the ideas will come.”